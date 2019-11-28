Photo Flash: First Look at DICK WHITTINGTON at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Pack your bags! It's time to hit the road and follow your dreams... Join Dick Whittington on his quest to find adventure, fame and fortune in London, at Stratford East's annual must-see pantomime. Will he defeat the villainous rodent who's taken control of the city?

Expect Stratford East's much-loved mix of original show-stopping songs, belly-tickling laughs and sprinkle of magic (and perhaps a bit of snow) in this year's festive treat for all ages.

The cast includes Sèverine Howell-Meri as Dick Whittington, Tom Giles as King Rat, Harry Jardine as Nathaniel, Vedi Roy as Lady Lush, Bree Smith as Grandma, Lizzie Winkler as Mayor and Francesca Zoutewelle as Alice.

Directed by John Haidar with Music and Lyrics by Robert Hyman (who's in his 21st year of panto at Stratford East), set and costume design by Lily Arnold.

