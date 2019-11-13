Photo Flash: First Look At Philip Bertioli And Rebecca Jayne Davies in SINGIN' IN THE RAIN At The Mill At Sonning

Following their acclaimed, record-breaking production of 'Guys & Dolls' in 2018, The Mill at Sonning today announces the cast for its 2019 Christmas musical, 'Singin' in the Rain', based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film, with 1,000 litres of water pumped onto the tiny stage at every show.



Philip Bertioli ('Fiddler on the Roof' '42nd Street', both West End), Brendan Cull ('The Book of Mormon', Spamalot', 'Singin' in the Rain', 'Flashdance', all West End), Rebecca Jayne-Davies ('Half a Sixpence', 'Jersey Boys', West End, 'Pinocchio', National Theatre), Sammy Kelly ('Matilda', 'Young Frankenstein', 'Funny Girl', West End) head an ensemble cast of 14 that also features Natalie Bennyworth, Oliver Bingham, Connor Hughes, Ella Martine, Sorelle Marsh, John McManus, Jonathan Norman, Heather Scott-Martin, Daisy Steere, Russell Wilcox. They will all multi-role to bring this stripped-back version of the famous story to life.



'Singin' in the Rain' will run for 11 weeks from 30 November, 2019 - 8 February, 2020.



The greatest movie musical of all time, 'Singin' in the Rain' features a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards including 'Make 'em Laugh', 'You Are My Lucky Star', 'Good Mornin' and 'Singin' in the Rain'. The Mill at Sonning production features water effects by Alasdair Elliott, one of the world's leading stage water effect technicians. From the West End to Broadway and Sydney, Australia, international success with productions of 'Singin' in the Rain' has made Elliot's small, family-owned company Water Sculptures a world leader in stage water effects.



Patrons in the front rows will be given rain macs to wear!



Set in Hollywood in the waning days of the silent screen era, 'Singin' in the Rain' centres on romantic lead Don Lockwood, his sidekick Cosmo Brown, aspiring actress Kathy Selden, and Lockwood's leading lady Lina Lamont, whose less-than-dulcet vocal tones make her an unlikely candidate for stardom in the transition from silent films to "talkies".



Director Joseph Pitcher and Orchestrator & Arranger Charlie Ingles return to The Mill after acclaimed Christmas productions of 'Guys & Dolls' (4* "An effervescent revival, an intimate production that's razzle-dazzling and pungently seedy" - The Times), 'My Fair Lady' (4* "A masterclass in paring down a major musical for a small stage" - The Stage) and 'High Society'. The Choreographer is Ashley Nottingham, whose recent credits include the European premiere of 'Newsies' at Arts Ed and the UK tour of 'Spamalot'.



Full creative team: Director Joseph Pitcher, Choreographer Ashley Nottingham, Orchestrator & Arranger Charlie Ingles, Musical Director Francis Goodhand, Set Designer Diego Pitarch, Costume Designer Natalie Titchener, Lighting Designer James Platt, Sound Designer Joshua Robins.



Set majestically on the banks of the River Thames, The Mill at Sonning Theatre is celebrating more than 30 years of entertainment. Uniquely, as the only dinner theatre in the United Kingdom, it has gained unrivalled praise both nationally and internationally. All tickets include a delicious two-course meal in the restaurant before the show. Up to 23 December this is will be Christmas-themed.

Box Office: 0118 969 8000 or www.millatsonning.com





