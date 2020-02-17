Photo Flash: English Language Premiere of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES [THE PLAY] at Park Theatre

Park Theatre and Adam Blanshay Productions are presenting the English Language World Premiere of La Cage aux Folles [The Play] by Jean Poiret.

Check out photos below!

Jean Poiret's seminal classic spawned four blockbuster films and a Tony Award-winning musical. This new translation of the heartfelt farce by theatrical legend Simon Callow will star Michael Matus (Richard III - National Theatre and Headlong Theatre Tour, and King Lear - The Duke of York's Theatre) in the role of Georges and Paul Hunter (Founder of Told by an Idiot) as Albin. The cast is completed by Sarah Lam, Syrus Lowe, Peter Straker, Mark Cameron, Arthur Hughes, Simon Hepworth, Louise Bangay, Georgina Ambrey and William Nelson. It is directed by Park Theatre's Artistic Director, Jez Bond.

Nightclub owner Georges and his dazzling drag artiste partner Albin create the most spectacular shows in St. Tropez. But when Georges' son Laurent announces his engagement to the daughter of a notoriously right-wing politician determined to bring the curtain down on the town's vibrant nightlife, the real performance begins.

As Georges and Albin entertain their soon-to-be in laws and attempt to conceal their true nature for the sake of their son, how long can the façade last?





