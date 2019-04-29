Photo Flash: Damsel Productions Presents The World Premiere of THE AMBER TRAP

Apr. 29, 2019  

Damsel Productions presents the world premiere of Tabitha Mortiboy's The Amber Trap, directed by Hannah Hauer-King.

Jenny Bolt (Jo) joins Fanta Barrie (Hope), Misha Butler (Michael) and Olivia Rose Smith (Katie) completes the cast. The production opens on 29 April at Theatre503, with previews from 24 April and runs until 18 May.

"Some bones are like ice. They're weaker than you'd think."

Katie and her girlfriend Hope work at their local corner shop, where the days pass in quiet, comfortable rhythms. For Katie, the little shop is a sanctuary. A place where she can hold onto Hope without anybody watching. But when new employee Michael arrives, the sands start to shift and the air begins to thicken.

Producing their fifth UK première, female led theatre company Damsel Productions presents The Amber Trap, a chilling portrait of craving and control.

Photo Credit: The Other Richard

Photo Flash: Damsel Productions Presents The World Premiere of THE AMBER TRAP
Olivia Rose Smith (Katie) Jenny Bolt (Jo)

Photo Flash: Damsel Productions Presents The World Premiere of THE AMBER TRAP
Olivia Rose Smith (Katie)

Photo Flash: Damsel Productions Presents The World Premiere of THE AMBER TRAP
Olivia Rose Smith (Katie) and Fanta Barrie (Hope)

Photo Flash: Damsel Productions Presents The World Premiere of THE AMBER TRAP
Misha Butler (Michael)

Photo Flash: Damsel Productions Presents The World Premiere of THE AMBER TRAP
Jenny Bolt (Jo)

Photo Flash: Damsel Productions Presents The World Premiere of THE AMBER TRAP
Fanta Barrie (Hope), Misha Butler (Michael), Olivia Rose Smith (Katie)



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Peter Price Returns to Pyramid for Home Performance
  • The Houghton Weavers Keep Folk Smiling With Pyramid Show
  • Lorraine Crosby Brings ANYTHING FOR LOVE to Darlington
  • Line-Up Revealed For The Jerry Springer Choir At Hope Mill Theatre
  • Maly Drama Theatre Of St. Petersburg Return To London With THREE SISTERS
  • London's Free Open Air Theatre Announces 2019 Season - THE SEA QUEEN and TWELFTH NIGHT

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup