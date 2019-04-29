Photo Flash: Damsel Productions Presents The World Premiere of THE AMBER TRAP

Damsel Productions presents the world premiere of Tabitha Mortiboy's The Amber Trap, directed by Hannah Hauer-King.

Jenny Bolt (Jo) joins Fanta Barrie (Hope), Misha Butler (Michael) and Olivia Rose Smith (Katie) completes the cast. The production opens on 29 April at Theatre503, with previews from 24 April and runs until 18 May.

"Some bones are like ice. They're weaker than you'd think."

Katie and her girlfriend Hope work at their local corner shop, where the days pass in quiet, comfortable rhythms. For Katie, the little shop is a sanctuary. A place where she can hold onto Hope without anybody watching. But when new employee Michael arrives, the sands start to shift and the air begins to thicken.

Producing their fifth UK première, female led theatre company Damsel Productions presents The Amber Trap, a chilling portrait of craving and control.

Photo Credit: The Other Richard





