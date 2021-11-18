Peter Price Will Return To Pyramid Next Month

Warrington's own guitar virtuoso Peter Price is performing at Pyramid's Studio Theatre on Friday, 3 December.

Peter's genre-bending and intimate Christmas show has become something of a tradition in the town attracting fans from all over the world. But he considers this year's hometown gig extra special after a longer absence due to the pandemic.

Warrington born and bred but extremely well-travelled, Peter's talents have seen him in demand at concerts and festivals all over Europe and North America.

Those influences are now all part of his music - taking fans on a journey from folk, blues and jazz to Latin and world music which has been described by critics as 'mesmerising' and 'spine-tingling'.

Peter is also particularly well known on the Irish festival scene and everywhere he goes a dedicated following develops. So don't miss this chance to see this gifted performer on home turf next month.

He said: "I'm really excited about playing my hometown concert again at Pyramid Arts Centre on Friday, 3 December. Over the years the audience has developed into a great mix of international, national and Warrington-based concert goers and it's always a fantastic atmosphere.

"I think that's just what many of us need right now after the past couple of years. I'll be playing a mixture of solo and band sets of blues, jazz, Celtic and world music and will be joined on stage by some great musicians.

"We're going to be firing on all cylinders that night. See you there."

Tickets are on sale now; visit pyramid.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.