Peter Duncan Signs Deals to Screen CINDERELLA Pantomime in UK Cinemas

In the summer of 2020, with theatres across the UK closed and hundreds of pantomimes cancelled due to the covid pandemic, legendary daredevil 'Blue Peter' presenter, former Chief Scout and Olivier nominated Actor, Peter Duncan - himself a critically acclaimed panto dame, writer and director - decided to take a risk and film a new type of pantomine using his own south London garden as location.



'Jack and the Beanstalk' was originally planned only as an online film to be streamed by families to watch together at home over Christmas. But the finished movie impressed UK cinemas chains and went on to receive a VIP red carpet premiere and a nationwide cinema release.



It was also watched by over 2,500 schools and groups across the UK.



Now Peter returns to entertain the nation again this Christmas with 'Cinderella', an even more lavish production with more boos, cheers, 'he's behind you's, a sing-a-long song and all the classic panto antics that we love. and more cinemas are going to screen it alongside schools, watching it at home or in the classroom.



'Cinderella' will get a red carpet premiere at Everyman King's Cross on Saturday 4 December. It will then roll out to Showcase cinemas across the UK, then a week later VUE, Light Cinemas, Omniplex and 12 independents.



Peter said: "This style of filmed panto is a new genre. There is slapstick and slosh, beautiful and comic songs that you get in a traditional theatre panto. But you also get prompted to shout at the characters on screen and the film is littered with contemporary references for the grown ups and jokes only children will laugh at.



"As a film director I am motivated by the films of Chaplin and Stan Laurel of Laurel and Hardy. Their early film work was born of working in variety theatre. That's where they honed their skills with a live audience. I've played them both in theatre productions so my knowledge of their journey from theatre to film is etched into my thinking when translating pantomime to film. I am also influenced by films like 'The Princess Bride 'and 'Flash Gordon', in which I have a small but memorable cameo (so I'm often told). I also had roles in Charles Dicken's 'Quilp' based on 'The Old Curiosity Shop' and Mike Apted's 'Stardust', and these musical films helped my understanding of filming songs on film. I have also tried to create a continuous shot at the end of 'Cinderella', a small homage to La La Land's opening sequence. One of the songs in 'Cinderella' is a Sondheim pastiche to him crossed with a 'its behind you moment. I don't think he would approve!"



CINDERELLA CREDITS



Cast: Peter Duncan (Billie Eyelash), Ian Talbot (Baron Hardup), Sam Ebenezer (The Prince), Sarah Moss (Fairy Godmother), Lucy-Jane Quinlan (Cinderella), Henry Roadnight (Buttons), Adam Price (Ariana Shande), Miguel Angel (Dandini), Nicola Blackman (Mistress of Ceremonies)



Ensemble: Daisy English, Hannah Everest, Emily Galvin, Morgan Wilcox, Charlie Booker, George Littel, Ruaridh McDonald, Ben Westhead.



Creative team: Executive Producer Writer/co-Director Peter Duncan, co -Director Ian Talbot, Producer/Production Manager Denise Silvey, Director of Photography/Film Editor Luke Roberts, Musical Director Colin Cattle, Original songs by Lucy Duncan/Robbie Defacto, Peter Duncan and Henry Roadnight Choreographer Miguel Angel, Set & Props Design Lyndon Harrison, Wardrobe Master/Costume Makes David Morgan, Sound Editor Dave Aston, Music Editor Stu Reid, Production Co-ordinator Annie Francis, Publicist Kevin Wilson, Marketing Emma Martin.



Just like last year, the show is also available to schools, Scouts & Guide groups, community groups and care homes at special rates.



Book through www.pantoonline.co.uk