Pete McKee Launches Creative Competition For The Chance To Appear in New Exhibition

Iconic UK artist Pete McKee is inviting music lovers to recreate their favourite LP album cover (or one of their own imagining) to include in his brand new online exhibition Thud Crackle Pop going live on Thursday 25 February.

Thud Crackle Pop, a virtual record store, is a celebration of the oft iconic and emblematic works of art that grace the sleeves of LPs and the competition is an opportunity for everyone stuck at home due to lockdown restrictions (and the winter weather) to get creative and have some fun.

Hoping to channel the community spirit of a high street record store by recreating his own virtual version, Pete is asking for people to get their submissions in no later than Sunday 21 February. Asides from the closing date requirements are broad, so whether you are a dab hand with paints, prefer charcoal to chalks, or fancy yourself an amateur photographer, there's a section for every genre in the Thud Crackle Pop store.

Watch a video of Pete creating his own album cover HERE.

On 25 February Pete's favourite three entries, based on which make him smile the most, will be awarded a first, second and third Pete-themed prize.

Having revealed a brand new style of his own at his Eight New Paintings exhibition in 2020, Pete is encouraging people to get outside their comfort zones and try something new, even if it's only an excuse to put on a costume and some face-paint, grab a photo with your flat mates, or dress up the family pet.

To be hosted via its own dedicated web page www.thudcracklepop.com it is hoped that Thud Crackle Pop will feature works from people from across the UK and further afield.

Pete, who lifted spirits during lockdown by keeping up a fantastic resource of art workshops online and teaching thousands to draw in the process, hopes to give those struggling with the ongoing restrictions a moment of levity and respite from the gruelling world of working from home and home schooling.

Pete said: "Things are pretty tough for everyone right now, not least parents who are having to both work from home and homeschool their children, and for kids who aren't able to get out, see their friends or enjoy the variety and stimulation that being in a school environment brings. So, I thought it would be a good time to set everyone a challenge that's a bit of fun."

Whether you have a favourite album cover that you want to recreate, or you've imagined what your own debut album might look like, this is a chance for everyone and anyone to get those creative juices flowing and hopefully, enjoy a moment of escape in what has been a tough start to the year.

By opening this challenge up to any kind of medium it means anyone, regardless of experience or ability, can take part.

I absolutely cannot wait to see what people come up with. Whether you want to get your whole household involved or use it as an opportunity to get away from them all for an hour or two, or if you are simply looking for any excuse to dress up the dog, get cracking and send me your entries and I'll share them with the world."

Submission should be emailed to pete@petemckee.com by 21 February.

Thud Crackle Pop will go live on 25 February at https://www.thudcracklepop.com/.