Pegasus Opera Company Presents LEGACY & HOPE Concert
This free performance can be viewed at 7.30pm on Sunday 25 October.
The Pegasus Opera Company will present "Legacy & Hope," a concert celebrating Black History Month. This free performance can be viewed at 7.30pm on Sunday 25 October by visiting www.PegasusOperaCompany.org/VirtualConcert.
The concert will be hosted by actor Martina Laird.
Programme:
LONDON IS DE PLACE FOR ME
Arr. Felix Cross MBE
I DREAM A WORLD
Uzee Brown
KYRIE
From Mass Carib
Felix Cross MBE
MISERERE
From Mass Carib
Felix Cross MBE
CALYPSO MUSIC
COME BACK LISA
Jamaican folk song
DADDY'S SON from Ragtime
Stephen Flaherty
I, TOO SING AMERICA
Richard Thompson
GENIUS CHILD
Robert Owens
MAKE THEM HEAR YOU From Ragtime
Stephen Flaherty
MINSTREL MAN
Margaret Bonds
RULE BRITANNIA
Reimagined by Alison Buchanan & Kharleone
VA PENSIERO
Verdi
CALYPSO MEDLEY
Arr. Felix Cross MBE