Pegasus Opera Company Presents LEGACY & HOPE Concert

This free performance can be viewed at 7.30pm on Sunday 25 October.

Oct. 17, 2020  

The Pegasus Opera Company will present "Legacy & Hope," a concert celebrating Black History Month. This free performance can be viewed at 7.30pm on Sunday 25 October by visiting www.PegasusOperaCompany.org/VirtualConcert.

The concert will be hosted by actor Martina Laird.

Programme:

LONDON IS DE PLACE FOR ME
Arr. Felix Cross MBE

a??

I DREAM A WORLD
Uzee Brown

a??

KYRIE
From Mass Carib

Felix Cross MBE

a??

MISERERE
From Mass Carib

Felix Cross MBE

a??

CALYPSO MUSIC

COME BACK LISA

Jamaican folk song

a??

DADDY'S SON from Ragtime
Stephen Flaherty

a??

a??

I, TOO SING AMERICA
Richard Thompson

a??

GENIUS CHILD
Robert Owens

a??

MAKE THEM HEAR YOU From Ragtime
Stephen Flaherty

a??

MINSTREL MAN
Margaret Bonds

a??

RULE BRITANNIA
Reimagined by Alison Buchanan & Kharleone

a??

VA PENSIERO
Verdi

a??

CALYPSO MEDLEY
Arr. Felix Cross MBE



