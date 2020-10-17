Pegasus Opera Company Presents LEGACY & HOPE Concert

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This free performance can be viewed at 7.30pm on Sunday 25 October.

The Pegasus Opera Company will present "Legacy & Hope," a concert celebrating Black History Month. This free performance can be viewed at 7.30pm on Sunday 25 October by visiting www.PegasusOperaCompany.org/VirtualConcert.

The concert will be hosted by actor Martina Laird.

Programme:

LONDON IS DE PLACE FOR ME

Arr. Felix Cross MBE

a??

I DREAM A WORLD

Uzee Brown

a??

KYRIE

From Mass Carib

Felix Cross MBE

a??

MISERERE

From Mass Carib

Felix Cross MBE

a??

CALYPSO MUSIC

COME BACK LISA

Jamaican folk song

a??

DADDY'S SON from Ragtime

Stephen Flaherty

a??

a??

I, TOO SING AMERICA

Richard Thompson

a??

GENIUS CHILD

Robert Owens

a??

MAKE THEM HEAR YOU From Ragtime

Stephen Flaherty

a??

MINSTREL MAN

Margaret Bonds

a??

RULE BRITANNIA

Reimagined by Alison Buchanan & Kharleone

a??

VA PENSIERO

Verdi

a??

CALYPSO MEDLEY

Arr. Felix Cross MBE

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You