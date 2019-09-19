Paul Bradley & Daniel Casey Star In YES PRIME MINISTER At Theatr Clwyd

After sell out seasons in the West End and through the UK, Anthony Jay and Jonathan Lynn's hit returns to the stage for one week only at Theatr Clwyd this November. Prime Minister Jim Hacker and his long-suffering Cabinet Secretary Sir Humphrey Appleby are back - still morally dubious and spinning the stories - all the while staring disaster and political ruin in the face.

Paul Bradley - Jim Hacker

Paul began his career at the Royal Exchange and Contact theatres, Manchester, playing a number of roles in repertory.

Rep seasons followed at Lancaster, Liverpool, York and Southampton playing characters as diverse as Dogberry, Bottom and Einstein.

In London, Paul was a member of Peter Gill's 1981 company at The National Theatre, played Benvolio at The Young Vic, as well as leading roles in various Fringe productions, including Verbal Diary- a musical he wrote with John Otway. In the West End he has played Trotter in David Grindley's original production of Journey's End, and Freddy in Michael Frayn's Noises Off! and Bull in Trevor Nunn's The Relapse at the NT.

In 2018, Paul appeared as Press Man in the world premiere of Martin McDonagh's A Very Very Very Dark Matter at the Bridge Theatre, London.

Recently he has toured in a new farce, Octopus Soup!, played Geoffrey Howe in Jonathan Maitland's Dead Sheep; and Sidney Bruhl in Deathtrap,

At The Orange Tree, Richmond, he was George Pye in Humble Boy as well as Eccles in the centenary production of the melodrama, Caste. For Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, he has played Bottom and Feste, as well as the Major General in Pirates of Penzance.

On TV, Paul began at Granada TV, Manchester, in comedy and sketch shows, and co-wrote a children's series, Bradley.

Paul also appeared in The Young Ones, Bottom and Comic Strip Presents, before spending six years on EastEnders as Nigel Bates.

His favourite TV job though, was playing a Doctor in the cult C.U Burn for the Irish language channel TG4 in Irish!

He went on to play a cardiothoracic surgeon, Elliot Hope, in Holby City for many years, recently returning for a brief spell.

He played Jehuda Zsiskind in The Pianist.

Paul has visited Rwanda several times for Comic Relief and is a patron of the Rwanda Survivors Fund.

Paul sings, plays guitar, saw and sellotape in the band The Kippers, with Oscar-winning composer Stephen Warbeck and Pogue Andrew Ranken. Last October they marked twenty-nine years together with a gig at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club.

Daniel Casey - Bernard Wooley

Daniel is probably best known for playing Sgt Troy in Midsomer Murders and more recently Tom Bailey in EastEnders. Recent notable theatre includes Laurence in Mike Leigh's Abigail's Party and also Roger Shears in the Olivier Award winning Curious Incident of the Dog In The Nighttime for The National Theatre.

Other Television includes: Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Marchlands (ITV); Casualty, Silent Witness, The Phoenix and the Carpet, Inspector George Gently, Doctors (BBC); Theresa V Boris: How Many Became PM (Juniper TV);

The Bill (talkbackTHAMES); The Royal, The Marchioness Disaster, A Touch of Frost (Yorkshire Television); Murder in Suburbia, Polterguests (Carlton Television); The Grand (Granada Television).

Other Theatre includes: Star Quality (UK Tour); Kes (Liverpool Playhouse/Touring Consortium); A Number (Manchester Library Theatre) for which he was nominated for the Manchester Evening News Award for Best Actor; The Flint Street Nativity and The Wings of the Dove (Stage Further Productions); On the Piste (Birmingham Repertory Theatre); The Safari Party (Hampstead Theatre and Stephen Joseph Theatre) and Dead Fish (Hull Truck Theatre Company).

Guy Unsworth - Director

Director Credits: Writer and director of Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em (UK Tour); Director of Julius Caesar (Fort Canning Park, Singapore); Of Mice and Men (UK Tour); Hand To God (Singapore Repertory Theatre); Cinderella (Manchester Opera House); Moving Stories (Haymarket, West End & Houses of Parliament); The Food of Love (Royal Festival Hall & Cadogan Hall); A Whirligig of Time (Royal Shakespeare Company); Cool Rider (Lyric & Duchess, West End); The Collector, Death and the Maiden (English Theatre Frankfurt); A Night with Bonnie Langford (London Hippodrome); Farragut North (Southwark Playhouse); Sweet Smell of Success, Company (Arts Ed); Marguerite (Tabard); Fresher the Musical (Pleasance, Islington and Edinburgh); Someone Who'll Watch Over Me (Cockpit); Play-in-a-Day Series

(London Bridge Tunnels); Metamorphosis (British American Drama Academy); The Bear Who Paints (Pleasance Edinburgh); Proof (NSDF Finals). Other titles: Legally Blonde, Made in Dagenham, Billy,The Ghost Train, Into the Woods, Humble Boy, Disco Pigs, Company, The Good Person of Sichuan, Merrily We Roll Along, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Lucky Stiff, and The Laramie Project. Pantomimes include Cinderella (Chelmsford Civic Theatre), Sleeping Beauty (Beck Theatre, Hayes, and The White Rock, Hastings), Jack and the Beanstalk and Snow White and the Seven Dwarves (Swindon Wyvern).

Other credits include: Associate Director on Much Ado About Nothing & Love's Labour's Lost (Royal Shakespeare Theatre and West End); Associate on Spamalot (West End & UK Tour); Producer of The 70th Birthday celebrations for His Royal Highness Prince Charles (Buckingham Palace);Associate Director ofThe 90th Birthday celebrations for Her Majesty the Queen (Windsor Castle); Associate on Travels With My Aunt (Menier Chocolate Factory); Resident on Dandy Dick (UK Tour), Creative Associate on Megan Mullally and Supreme Music Program (West End); Assistant on The Beggar's Opera (Regent's Park), Tick, tick...BOOM! (Duchess, West End), Oleanna (Octagon).

David Ball - Producer

In 2008 David was the recipient of the Stage One/SOLT Apprentice Bursary and gained a coveted internship working at both Sonia Friedman Productions and ACT Productions Ltd.

In 2010, David was the recipient of the Stage One/SOLT Bursary for New Producers and following this was made Associate Producer of ACT Productions Ltd.

For David Ball Productions, recent productions include: The Turn of the Screw (Almeida Theatre), Stepping Out (Union Theatre), West End Gold (Stag Theatre, Sevenoaks), West End & Broadway (UK tour), Miranda Sings Live in Leicester Square (Leicester Sq Theatre), Tommy - in Concert (Prince Edward Theatre), The Sound of Music (Jordan, Beirut, Cairo), On The Piste (Jack Studio Theatre, The Importance of Being Earnest (Jack Studio Theatre), Misterman (New Wimbledon Theatre / Jack Studio Theatre, Stepping Out (Jack Studio Theatre), The Clockmaker's Daughter - Studio Album (Auburn Jam Records), The Clockmaker's Daughter - in Concert (Cadogan Hall).

As General Manager, David managed a season of three plays at The Arts Theatre, followed by general managing and producing the Middle Eastern Tour of The Sound of Music.

Award nominations - The Importance of Being Earnest (2 x off west end award nominations for best actor and best actor in a supporting role), The Clockmaker's Daughter - in Concert (West End Wilma Award nomination for Best solo / cabaret performance).

Tickets available online at www.theatrclwyd.com Via Box Office 01352 344101





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You