Patrick Duffy Comes to Darlington in March

Catch Me If You Can runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Monday 14 to Saturday 19 March.

Jan. 31, 2022  
Dallas legend Patrick Duffy (The Man from Atlantis, Step by Step) and Linda Purl (Happy Days, Homeland) fly in from Hollywood to star alongside Gray O' Brien (Peak Practice, Coronation Street), leading the cast in an exciting new production of the classic Broadway thriller Catch Me If You Can.

The play will embark on a nationwide tour in February and will stop off at Darlington Hippodrome in March. Adapted from Robert Thomas's French play Trap for a Lonely Man, this highly entertaining mystery has inspired three successful screenplays.

Inspector Levine is called to a house in the remote Catskill mountains to investigate the disappearance of newly married Elizabeth Corban. But when Elizabeth suddenly turns up, her husband seems surprised - and this is only the beginning of a truly baffling train of events, in which nothing is what it seems and no-one is as they appear. Will this extraordinary sequence of surprising twists and turns lead to a murderous conclusion?

Patrick Duffy is known to audiences around the world for his twelve years in the role of Bobby Ewing in the primetime TV drama Dallas. Other notable roles include Mark Harris in NBC's Man from Atlantis, Frank Lambert in the ABC sitcom Step by Step and Stephen Logan in CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful. On stage, he played Serge in the award-winning West End production of Art.

Linda Purl's numerous screen roles include Ashley (Fonzie's girlfriend) in Happy Days, Helene in the American version of The Office, Charlene Matlock in the legal drama series Matlock, and Elizabeth Gaines in Homeland. Her stage appearances include the international tour of Seven Deadly Sins Four Deadly Sinners, Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire (Rubicon Theatre, California) and, most recently, Rosemary Clooney in Tenderly at the New Vic, Santa Barbara.

Gray O'Brien is best known for his portrayal of villainous Weatherfield businessman Tony Gordon in Coronation Street, as Dr Tom Deneley in Peak Practice and as Dr. Richard McCraig in Casualty. He played Milo Tindle in Sleuth at the West End's Apollo Theatre.

Catch Me If You Can runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Monday 14 to Saturday 19 March. To book call the Box Office on 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk


