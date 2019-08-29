Parr Hall Relives Sound Of The Carpenters With Top-Quality Tribute

Music fans are set to feel on "top of the world" next month as a top tribute show heads to town.

We've Only Just Begun is a remarkable show celebrating the life and music of the global talent that was Karen Carpenter.

One-half of brother and sister duo The Carpenters, Karen's unique voice delighted fans the world over with a deep, smoky, emotional tone that was almost impossible to emulate.

Now, for the very first time in more than 30 years, the voice that melted a thousand romantic hearts lives again through vocalist Toni Lee, accompanied by a fantastic big band and top-quality backing singers.

This two-hour show features all of The Carpenter's greatest hits, including Close to You, We've Only Just Begun, Superstar, For All We Know, Yesterday Once More, Top of the World, Jambalaya, Please Mr Postman, Only Yesterday, Solitaire, A Kind of Hush, Sweet Sweet Smile and more!

During their incredible career, Karen Carpenter and her brother Richard scored an unprecedented 17 consecutive US Billboard top 10 hits and sold more than 90 million records worldwide.

Now, audiences can relive all their favourite hits as this spectacular tribute hits the Parr Hall stage on Sunday 15 September.

Tickets are on sale now at parrhall.culturewarrington.org or by calling our box office on 01925 442345.





