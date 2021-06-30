Papatango Announces Dates For OLD BRIDGE

Papatango today announces dates for the winner of the 2020 Papatango New Writing Prize, Old Bridge by Igor Memic. The production, directed by Selma Dimitrijevic opens on 27 October, with previews from the 21 October, and runs until 20 November at Bush Theatre, as part of their new season. Write the Bush's Future members and Bush supporters' booking is open now, with public booking opening 1 July at 11am.

'One day all you care about is music, fashion, and boys. The next day there's no food. Piece by piece your world starts to change so you change with it.'

Mostar, Yugoslavia, 1988. Mili, a boy from out of town, dives from the famous Old Bridge. Mina, a local girl, watches. As he falls, she begins falling for him.

Mostar, Bosnia, 1992. In a town of growing divisions, Mina and Mili never doubt that their future lies together. But nor can they imagine the dangers that future will bring.

This love story is a bold, fresh, and contemporary take on real events. An epic story exploring the impact of a war that Europe forgot and the love and loss of those who lived through it.

Winner of the 2020 Papatango New Writing Prize, Old Bridge is a beautiful, heart-wrenching play by British Bosnian writer Igor Memic.

Please find image here: https://we.tl/t-6oz1pkCF9S

Igor Memic is originally from Mostar. He grew up in London after leaving Yugoslavia in 1992 and studied at the University of Liverpool and the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Old Bridge marks his professional debut.

Selma Dimitrijevic is a director and writer and artistic director of Greyscale. Her directing credits include Baroness And The Pig (Shaw Festival), joey (gobscure/Greyscale), Hedda Gabler, This is Not a Love Story (Northern Stage - also writer), The Gamblers (Dundee Rep - also writer), Gods Are Fallen and All Safety Gone (Almeida Theatre/UK tour/International tour - also writer), Dead To Me (Edinburgh Festival Fringe/UK tour), A Prayer (AlmeidaTheatre/Northern Stage/Hull Truck Theatre - also writer), A Beginning, A Middle And An End (Tron Theatre/tour), Harmless Creatures (Hull Truck theatre), Tonight David Ireland Will Lecture, Dance and Box (Òran Mór/tour), What Would Judas Do? (Almeida/Northern Stage), and Incident at the Border, Cyrano de Bergerac and Waterproof (Òran Mór); and as a dramaturg, Sting's musical The Last Ship (UK and USA tour). Further writing credits in opera and theatre include Berenice, To See The Invisible, Dr Frankenstein, Night Time, Game Theory and Re:Union. Her plays have been translated and performed around the world. She is Jerwood Artistic Adviser and Unlimited Ally.

Box Office: bushtheatre.co.uk / 020 8743 5050

Dates: 21 October - 20 November at 7.30pm