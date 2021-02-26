Papatango Announce Extension Of Samuel Bailey's SHOOK

Papatango today announce the extension of their critically-acclaimed production Shook by Samuel Bailey. The 2019 Papatango New Writing Prize-winner, which was due to transfer to the West End when the pandemic hit, was filmed and made available to stream at the beginning of this month. Due to popular demand, it will now be available for a further month, until 28 March 2021.

Tickets are £10 via www.papatango.co.uk/shook - captions available. Access to the stream lasts for 48 hours from point of purchase, provided tickets are purchased by 11.59pm on 28 March 2021.

George Turvey, Artistic Director of Papatango, said today, "We've been completely blown away by the response to Shook, with viewers tuning in from 18 countries and 5 continents. It is proof that brilliant new stories transcend borders. We are delighted to extend the run so that more people can share in Samuel's incredible play."

The play, inspired by true stories, looks at three young offenders who are due to become fathers while incarcerated. As Cain, Riyad and Jonjo embark on parenting classes under the instruction of Grace, their different histories slowly emerge and their different futures take shape. Both funny and poignant, Shook examines the young people society shuts away.

Featuring the original cast - Josef Davies (Jonjo), Josh Finan (Cain), Andrea Hall (Grace) and Ivan Oyik (Riyad) - and with the original set/costume designs by Jasmine Swan and composition and sound design by Richard Hammarton, the capture of the play was directed by Papatango's Artistic Director George Turvey in collaboration with BAFTA-winning and multi-Emmy-nominated director James Bobin.

Shook won the 2019 Papatango New Writing Prize, debuting to critical acclaim at Southwark Playhouse, and was nominated for 7 OffWestEnd Awards and The Stage Debut Award for Most Promising Playwright. It became the best-selling world première in the venue's history, and sold out on tour across England and Wales.

Following his debut, Samuel Bailey is now under commission from Paines Plough and Theatre Royal Plymouth, as well as developing a new film with the award-winning director Peter Cattaneo (The Full Monty) for 42. He was born in London and raised in the West Midlands. He began writing plays in Bristol and developed work with Bristol Old Vic, Tobacco Factory Theatres and Theatre West before moving back to London. He is an alumnus of the Old Vic 12 and Orange Tree Writers' Collective. Shook was originally supported by the MGCfutures bursary programme, and was his debut full production.

George Turvey co-founded Papatango in 2007 and became the sole Artistic Director in January 2013. Credits as director include Shook (Papatango, UK tour), Hanna (Papatango, UK tour), The Annihilation of Jessie Leadbeater (Papatango at ALRA), After Independence (Papatango at Arcola Theatre, 2016 Alfred Fagon Audience Award, and on BBC Radio 4), Leopoldville (Papatango at Tristan Bates Theatre), and Angel (Papatango at Pleasance London and Tristan Bates Theatre). Turvey trained as an actor at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts (ALRA) and has appeared on stage and screen throughout the UK and internationally, including the lead roles in the world première of Arthur Miller's No Villain (Old Red Lion Theatre and Trafalgar Studios) and Batman Live World Arena Tour. As a dramaturg, he has led the development of all of Papatango's productions. He is the co-author of Being A Playwright: A Career Guide For Writers, published by Nick Hern Books.