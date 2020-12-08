Pantomime Characters to Deliver Holiday Cheer to Homes in Bilston and Wolverhampton

For many towns and cities, the magic of pantomime won't be part of families' festive plans this Christmas. For the residents of Bilston and across areas of Wolverhampton, Bilston based charity Gazebo Theatre are taking their pantomime Dame and Fairy to the streets to spread joy to the community, visiting the homes of those who may be feeling lonely, isolated, overwhelmed, facing difficulties financially, or just in need of a pick me up - to know there are people there who care.

Dennis Ffrench, the UK's longest-serving black Pantomime Dame and Rebecca Shepherd will lead the team from Gazebo to deliver well-being packs throughout the week beginning 14th December.

The packs contain a range of items including handmade bath bombs, soap, crafty wellbeing activities, a keepsake keyring, toys and recipes as well as reusable bags and facemasks. Contents have been sourced and bought from local small businesses and artists, with the support of Simple Acts of Kindness, who have also taken donations of new toys; as well as from organisations; Wolverhampton Sewing Group, the Hope Centre, City of Sanctuary, and the Refugee and Migrant Centre, who have been raising funds through sales of their cookbooks. Gazebo have been supported by their team of HeadStart parent and carer volunteers to compile the packs, and help identify local families and individuals who would benefit from one of the packs.

The packs are part of Gazebo's Mindful Support project, which is funded until February 2021 by the Government's Emergency COVID-19 Fund, distributed through the National Lottery Community Fund. The project will also provide people in the local community with free telephone, video call and text counselling, advice and guidance throughout January and February as well as providing those who find themselves digitally excluded with tablets and up to 6 months of internet access. This is in addition to befriending services and support for families.

If you know someone who would benefit from support this Christmas, you should contact Gazebo's Mindful Support Team by calling 07393 018 271 or email mindfulsupport@gazebotheatre.com.

In 2019, Gazebo spread the festive cheer with a Christmas single, Christmas Is A Time of Cheer, written and produced by Gazebo Studios manager, Danny Hudson. It features staff and service users of Gazebo and has been re-released this year in the hope of spreading a little joy at the end of 2020.

Check out the video below!

