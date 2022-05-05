Paines Plough Announces Roundabout 2022 Programme and Edinburgh Festival Fringe Run

Artistic Directors Charlotte Bennett and Katie Posner have today announced Paines Plough's Roundabout programme for 2022. The award-winning pop-up venue will be premiering three new plays in rep at Summerhall as part of Edinburgh Festival Fringe for the first time since 2019. As well as work from three trailblazing playwrights Dipo Baruwa-Etti, Sami Ibrahim and Laura Lindow, Summerhall will also see the return of Chris Bush's critically acclaimed play HUNGRY which premiered at Roundabout last year. This year's premieres will preview at Rose Theatre, Kingston from 11-24 July, with HUNGRY playing a limited run at Soho Theatre from 12-30 July, before all four shows open in Edinburgh on 3 August. Press nights will be from 5 August. The portable, in-the-round auditorium will then tour across the UK to cities including Burton-upon-Trent, Doncaster, North Devon, Ramsgate and Salford.

Charlotte Bennett and Katie Posner said: "We cannot wait to share these three extraordinary new plays with audiences across England and Scotland. We commissioned these plays because they speak urgently to the present moment, and give a voice to individuals and stories that have so often gone unheard in our society. We are so excited to be platforming these incredible writers at Roundabout, and also to be working with 3 exceptional freelance directors to bring these stories to life in exciting new partnerships with Rose Theatre and The Gate Theatre. We are also delighted to be reviving HUNGRY by Chris Bush after its success in 2021, working with our trusted collaborators 45North and Soho Theatre. To be bringing these 4 plays to Summerhall after a two year break is beyond thrilling and feels long overdue!"

The three world premieres will be directed by three pioneering women in theatre. The programme includes a new play about Black British history in the school curriculum by Dipo Baruwa-Etti (An unfinished man) - HALF-EMPTY GLASSES, directed by Kaleya Baxe. This will play in rep with award-winning playwright Sami Ibrahim's (two Palestinians go dogging) new poetic fable about the immigration system A SUDDEN VIOLENT BURST OF RAIN, directed by Yasmin Hafesji (The Maladies) and Roundabout's new family show is by Laura Lindow, THE ULTIMATE PICKLE about the importance of stories and imagination, and how young people deal with grief, and will be directed by Eva Sampson.

The three new works will be joined for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe run by the critically acclaimed play HUNGRY by Chris Bush (Steel, The Changing Room), which premiered as part of Roundabout 2021's programme. HUNGRY is a play about class, queerness, cultural appropriation and the cost of gentrification. In association with 45North, the play will also have a limited run at Soho Theatre from 12th July - 30th July. Press night is on the 13th July at Soho Theatre.

Roundabout is Paines Plough's award-winning portable in-the-round auditorium and 2022 will see it return for its eighth consecutive year. Roundabout will also host a programme of visiting companies, comedy, music and local community events. The full listings of events for the Edinburgh run can be found here.

Roundabout is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

HALF-EMPTY GLASSES

by Dipo Baruwa-Etti

Directed by Kaleya Baxe

Toye is preparing for his piano exam to get into a prestigious music school. He's doing it for the contacts, the opportunity, the love of art. But when he notices the lack of Black British history in his school's curriculum, he begins to question himself and the world around him. Is this really his dream, or is he letting these institutions write his story?

He starts offering his own school lessons on Black cultural icons, but he quickly discovers that maybe not everyone wants Black history to be celebrated...

An empowering new play by Channel 4 bursary winner Dipo Baruwa-Etti about the pressures of being young, gifted and ready to change the world.

'I still play to their chords.

Livin' within conventions.

Livin' within restrictions.

Livin' within a structure.

Lettin' someone write my story.'

Dipo Baruwa-Etti's theatre credits include The Sun, the Moon, and the Stars (Theatre Royal Stratford East); An unfinished man (The Yard Theatre). Film includes: The Last Days (BBC/BFI Network/Tannahill Productions); The Madness (The Mono Box). Dipo has been shortlisted for the George Devine Award, Alfred Fagon Award, and as a poet has been published in The Good Journal, Ink Sweat & Tears, Amaryllis, and had his work showcased nationwide as part of End Hunger UK's touring exhibition on food insecurity.



Kaleya Baxe is a writer, director and facilitator whose work is driven by her passion for representation, inclusion and collaborative kindness. As well as working on outreach and youth projects with the Young Vic, Kiln, and Arcola Theatre, her work includes: Patricia Gets Ready (for a date with the man that used to hit her), Written (Little Fish Theatre). As an assistant she has worked with acclaimed writers such as Chinonyerem Odimba (Artistic Director of tiata fahodzi) and Mike Bartlett (Doctor Foster, Life). Kaleya recently finished her placement as the Paines Plough Trainee Director 2020/21 and is currently working on her first writing commission exploring 'Black Voices in Myth' with company Actors of Dionysus.

A SUDDEN VIOLENT BURST OF RAIN

By Sami Ibrahim

Directed by Yasmin Hafesji

'We all live under the same sky.

It's just that, beneath that sky, there's some arsehole saying "don't stand here, stand over there and shut your mouth".'

Elif shears sheep for a rich landowner. Every other waking hour she spends queuing outside the palace, hoping that the King will let her live within the city walls.

She comes from a far-away land.

She is searching for sanctuary.

And this is what we call a hostile environment.

A Sudden Violent Burst of Rain from award-winning playwright Sami Ibrahim is a poetic fable of an impenetrable immigration system that mirrors our own. Directed by Gate Theatre's Associate Director Yasmin Hafesji

Sami Ibrahim's theatre credits include two Palestinians go dogging (Royal Court/Theatre Uncut); Metamorphoses (Shakespeare's Globe); 50 Berkeley Square (Deep Night, Dark Night/Shakespeare's Globe); Wonder Winterland (Oxford School of Drama/Soho Theatre); the Palestinian in the basement is on fire (Pint-Sized/The Bunker); Wind Bit Bitter, Bit Bit Bit Her (VAULT Festival); Iron Dome Fog Dome (The Yard/First Drafts), Carnivore (Write Now 7 Festival, Brockley Jack). Audio includes: The Twig (That Podcast/ETT); Fledgling (Radio 4). He won Theatre Uncut's Political Playwriting Award for two Palestinians go dogging and has been a writer-in-residence at Shakespeare's Globe as well as part of the Genesis/Almeida New Playwrights scheme. He has been on attachment at The National Theatre Studio and Theatr Clwyd, as well as a member of the Tamasha Writers Group and Oxford Playhouse Playmaker programme.



Yasmin Hafesji's theatre credits include The Maladies (Almeida Young Company/Yard Theatre); Kick (Lyric Hammersmith Studio, Bill Cashmore Award Winner); The Letters Project (Gate Theatre Online, Co-Director); George (Gate Theatre Online); Letters (Gate Theatre Online, Co-Director); Rhinoceros (Lyric Evolution Festival, Lyric Hammersmith); Rashida (Fresh Direction/Young Vic Directors Program/Young Vic/Maria); Two Heads and a Hand & The Jokers (Shubbak Festival/Gate Theatre); Watch Me Dance! (White City Youth Theatre Summer Project/Bush Theatre); Young Writers Group Showcase (Bush Theatre Studio). Assistant director credits include: The Tragedy of Macbeth (Almeida Theatre); Women Beware Women (Globe Theatre); Fairview (Young Vic Theatre); Dear Elizabeth (Gate Theatre); The Mob Reformers (Lyric Hammersmith). She is Associate Director at The Gate Theatre and was a member of the Young Vic Introduction to Directing Programme 2017, led by Natalie Abrahami. As a freelance director Yasmin has directed new plays, reimagined classics, and youth theatre across London.

THE ULTIMATE PICKLE

By Laura Lindow

Directed by Eva Sampson

'I'm sticking with you. You, my chum, my little chipolata, have got yourself your very own, real life, wolf!'

Everything is awesome in Dill's life. A loving mum, good mates at school, a granddad who plays the drums, and Jack Tornado: the oldest and best goldfish in the world.

But when a little ball of fluff falls from grandad's book, everything changes forever. Could that be a... wolf!? Join Dill on an adventure through the unexpected surprises in life.

A new play by award-winning writer Laura Lindow, The Ultimate Pickle is about the importance of stories, the imagination, and how our little ones deal with grief. A show for all the family and any friendly wolves!

Laura Lindow is a Scottish Writer and Director who has proudly lived and worked in the North East for over 20 years. Writing credits include: Pause (Alphabetti Theatre); Baba Yaga (Theatre Hullabaloo); Credit, Woven Bones (Cap- a-Pie); The Sorcerer's Apprentice, The Snow Queen, The Emperor's New Clothes, The War Of The Worlds, Up and Out Christmas Sprout, (Northern Stage); The Christmas Tree (Durham's Gala); Beyond The End Of The Road (November Club) Journal Culture Awards' Performance of The Year 2018; Stitched: a Hip Hopera, Hey Presto theatre adaptation (New Writing North); Heartbreak Soup (The Empty Space). Theatre Directing Credits include: Key Change - winner of Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award 2015, Critics' Pick in New York Times, Winner of Best Overall Event Journal Culture Awards 2017 (Open Clasp); Don't Forget The Birds (Open Clasp/Live Theatre); Preggers (Curious Monkey); The Important Man (Cap a Pie); Pearl (Estate of Julia Darling/ New Writing North); Donna Disco (Chickenpox Fox). Laura is Associate Director for Open Clasp Theatre Company. She also regularly performs as Dr Lulu McDoo, Lead Clown Doctor for Tin Arts, working with hospitalised children and their families. Additionally Laura was a member of The Royal Court Writers' Group North 2017/2018, and received the Journal Culture Award for Writer Of The Year 2019.



Eva Sampson has directed theatre including Wild (How It Ended/Unicorn Theatre); More Than We Can Bear (Almeida Theatre/Clean Break); Maryland, Meet Mo, Ribena, Jack and the Beanstalk (Theatre Royal Stratford East); Heart of Hammersmith (Lyric Hammersmith); The Little Gardener (Kew Gardens); Last Nine Months (Vaults); Sticky (Southwark Playhouse); The Tide (Young Vic); The Scarecrows' Wedding (Watford Palace Theatre); A Peter Rabbit Tale (Singapore Repertory); Rudolf (Leeds Playhouse); Decades (Brixton House); At the Statue of Venus (Royal Opera House) As Staff Director at The National Theatre: The Visit adapted by Tony Kushner and Downstate with Steppenwolf Theatre. As Associate/ Assistant Director: Four Quartets (West End); Noye's Fludde (Theatre Royal Stratford East/ENO); Twelfth Night (Young Vic); Father Christmas (Lyric Hammersmith); Unprecedented (Headlong / Century Films/ BBC Four). As Resident Assistant Director: This is My Family, 8 Hotels (Chichester Festival Theatre). TV/Radio includes: That's How It Feels: REED TVC Campaign (MYNT/Kingdom Creative); Keep the Home Fires Burning (The Culture Trust Luton). Eva trained on The National Theatre Studio Directors' Course and at the University of Birmingham. She is the Co-Artistic Director of How It Ended theatre company and is an Associate of NYT.

HUNGRY

by Chris Bush

Directed by Katie Posner



A blisteringly funny play about what we eat and who we love, exploring class, queerness, cultural appropriation and the cost of gentrification.



Lori is a chef. Bex waits tables. One night in a walk-in fridge and the rest is history.



Lori wants to teach Bex about the finer things in life, but what's the point when the system is rigged? After all, no-one on minimum wage has headspace to make their own yoghurt.



'You want to swoop in and whisk me off to this brave new world of matcha powder and sourdough and reclaimed floorboards. And what if I'm happy as I am?'



Chris Bush is an award-winning playwright, lyricist, and Associate Director at Sheffield Theatres. Her past work includes: Jane Eyre (Stephen Joseph Theatre/New Vic Theatre), Fantastically Great Women who Changed the World (Kenny Wax/UK Tour), Kein Weltuntergang/(Not) The End of the World (Schaubühne Berlin), Standing at the Sky's Edge (Sheffield Theatres - Best Theatre: South Bank Sky Arts Awards, Best Musical: UK Theatre Awards), Nine Lessons and Carols: Stories for a Long Winter (Almeida), Faustus: That Damned Woman (Headlong/Lyric Hammersmith/Birmingham Rep), The Assassination of Katie Hopkins (Theatr Clwyd - Best Musical: UK Theatre Awards), Pericles (National Theatre). Upcoming work includes: Rock/Paper/Scissors (Sheffield Theatres), The Odyssey (National Theatre). Awards include: South Bank Sky Arts Award, two UK Theatre Awards, the Perfect Pitch Award, a Brit Writers' Award and the Theatre Royal Haymarket Writers' Award.

Katie Posner joined Paines Plough as Joint Artistic Director with Charlotte Bennett in August 2019. Katie has most recently directed - Really Big and Really Loud, Hungry, Black Love (Co-Director, Roundabout) and You Bury Me (Paines Plough/Ellie Keel Productions/45 North/Edinburgh International Festival). Katie is an experienced and award-winning director. She has worked across a wide variety of productions both overseas and on national tours, including multiple productions with York Theatre Royal and Pilot Theatre with whom she was Associate Director from 2009 until 2017. Her work encompasses both intimate pieces of new writing and larger-scale community pieces. In 2019 Katie received a UK Theatre Award nomination as Best Director with her production of My Mother Said I Never Should at Theatre By The Lake. Productions include: My Mother Said I Never Should (Theatre By The Lake); Mold Riots (Theatr Clwyd); The Seven Ages Of Patience (Kiln Theatre); Swallows & Amazons (Storyhouse), Babe (Mercury Theatre); Playing Up (NYT); Finding Nana (New Perspectives); Made In India (Tamasha/Belgrade/Pilot); Everything Is Possible: The York Suffragettes, End Of Desire (York Theatre Royal); The Season Ticket (Northern Stage); A View From Islington North (Out Of Joint); In Fog And Falling Snow (National Railway Museum); Running On The Cracks (Tron Theatre); York Mystery Plays (Museum Gardens York); Blackbird, Ghost Town, Clocking In, A Restless Place (Pilot Theatre).