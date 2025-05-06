POP OFF, MICHELANGELO! Extends At Underbelly Boulevard Soho

A 3-week extension has been announced for Pop Off, Michelangelo! by Dylan MarcAurele, now completing its run at Underbelly Boulevard Soho on 13 July.

Joe McNeice directs Aidan MacColl (Leonardo da Vinci), Aoife Haakenson (Mother), Kurran Dhand (Salai), Laura Sillett (Savonarola), Max Eade (Michelangelo), Michael Marouli (Pope), and Sev Keoshgerian (Italian Chef).

Pop Off, Michelangelo! tells the story of best-pals-turned-bitter-rivals Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci. A bloodthirsty friar is on the hunt for homosexuals in Renaissance Italy at the exact moment when childhood friends Mike and Leo realise they both like boys. Terrified, they devise a foolproof plan to gain God's forgiveness: they simply need to become the greatest religious artists of all time. Can Michelangelo gaslight, gatekeep, and girlboss his way to the Vatican? Will Leonardo ever shut up about his helicopter? Featuring an original electropop score as infectious as the bubonic plague, Pop Off, Michelangelo! is an unhinged adventure that you won't want to miss.