PEAKY BLINDERS: THE RISE The Immersive Show Announced For Summer 2022

Producers Immersive Everywhere, in association with Caryn Mandabach Productions and Steven Knight, are thrilled to announce PEAKY BLINDERS: THE RISE, a brand-new immersive theatre show, live in London at The Vanguard Theatre, Camden opening in summer 2022, with casting to be announced soon.

PEAKY BLINDERS: THE RISE is the first official fully immersive 360-degree theatre show set in the world of one of the most globally successful TV franchises, "Peaky Blinders" and taking place at The Vanguard Theatre, just moments away from the setting for Solomons Yard in the TV series. Follow the rise in fortune of Tommy Shelby and his family as the unfolding narrative and live actors place the audience right at the heart of the Shelby Company, featuring iconic locations, from the betting shop in Small Heath and The Garrison through to the bakery on the banks of Regent's Canal, the home of the Solomons gang. PEAKY BLINDERS: THE RISE is the unmissable immersive show live in London from Summer 2022.

The Creative Director and Director of PEAKY BLINDERS: THE RISE is Tom Maller (Doctor Who: Time Fracture and Arcane, Casino Royale, Romeo + Juliet and Blade Runner: Final Cut with Secret Cinema) and Production Designer is Rebecca Brower (Doctor Who: Time Fracture, Secret Cinema Presents Arcane, Bat Out Of Hell).

Peaky Blinders, the tv series, was created and written by Steven Knight (Dirty Pretty Things, Eastern Promises and Locke). The multi award-winning BBC One and Netflix series is produced by Peaky Blinders' official series and brand owner, Caryn Mandabach Productions.