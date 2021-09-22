PDSW Announce Exciting Autumn-Winter Season In Bournemouth

Re-opening with a bang, PDSW have announced their Autumn season. Bournemouth is drawing new cultural input post-pandemic but PDSW remains an important and contemporary arts staple. It creates opportunities to dance and to see dance in its theatre and studios by Bournemouth Pier and in locations across Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole. This season includes film screenings, installations and dance performances from world-class performers as well as exciting new talent.

Immersive and interactive dance theatre show for children and their grown-ups Plastic Paradiso (2nd - 3rd October) uses the theme of plastic pollution and its impact on the planet. Set on a lost island far, far away, surrounded by plastic, choreographer/performer Claire Benson and designer Holly Miller reimagine our household plastic as simple props which will be brought to life through puppetry and dance. Crafting workshops will also be available.

Cirque Bijou's Thrive (1st - 2nd October) will take place in the evenings in Bournemouth's Lower Gardens. It is a moving, family friendly show performed by six local professional dancers who will create a beautiful LED-lit spectacle with their umbrellas of many colours.

PDSW are introducing an exciting series of Bollywood Screenings with films including Baijrao Mastani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do. They have been selected with local residents from the Indian community.

Diwali falls on 4th November 2021 and on 5th November, PDSW presents a triple bill called Sevens by choreographer Nina Rajarani, with live music, bringing together Bharatnatyam and Kathak styles. There will be an open workshop with one of the company's dancers the next morning for those who would like to learn some of the moves, or come to a Bollywood film in the afternoon.

Trip Hazard (6th - 12th October) from Nic Sandiland is part one-liner gag, part public intervention as your movement makes the projected figure trip over. His humorous take on everyday movement will be popping up in various locations; dare you cross the hazardous line to see what happens?

Join the PDSW Ceilidh on 15th October and 22nd December, a chance to relax and dance with views across the seafront.

On 20th November, DONUTS by Jamaal Burkmar will offer a hypnotic and playful groove along to jazz and funk, bursting with precision and soul. Three friends are getting ready for a night out, the music is intoxicating, they start to dance. DONUTS follows one night, separated over several years in the life of a group of friends: how music connects them, feeds their friendship and their need to dance, until it becomes almost like a collective state of trance.

Drawing the year to an end is Where is Christmas? (27th - 30th December) from Commotion Dance. This enchanting dance performance for toddlers, children and their families takes us to Christmas Eve in the Commotion House. But something doesn't feel right; piles of boxes are stacked and packed ready to move home, with Christmas nowhere in sight... Bring family and friends and enjoy getting involved in this gentle, engaging show as a remedy to post-Christmas blues.

Learn more at https://www.pdsw.org.uk/.