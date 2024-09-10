PALI & JAY'S ULTIMATE ASIAN WEDDING DJ ROADSHOW Will Embark on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a successful Edinburgh Fringe run, Rifco Theatre’s resident DJ-duo ‘Pali & Jay’ are hitting the road on a UK tour and are inviting audiences to behind the scenes of a desi-disco party with Pali and Jay’s Ultimate Asian Wedding DJ Roadshow.

The tour has two London runs:

25th – 28th September – Kings Head Theatre

29th October – 2nd November – Soho Theatre

Uncle-and-nephew DJ duo Pali and Jay are at odds over family duty and expectation – and equally at odds out on the dancefloor. Pali & Jay's Ultimate Asian Wedding DJ Roadshow is a comedy play that reflects on real-life experiences of British South Asians. Audiences are invited to join Pali & Jay as they compete against rival roadshows to better their position as the 19th-best Asian Wedding DJs...in Southall.

Pali is an old-school lover of the DJ craft and building his empire one LED dancefloor at a time - but the competition is hotting up. Everyone is on edge, the market is crowded, and sabotage abounds. Pali wants nephew Jay to take over and secure his legacy – but Jay’s there for the free food and finding ‘fitties’. With only a DJ setup and the odd cup of chai, Pali and Jay must unite and navigate a high-stakes gig, to save their company, aspirations, and bromance.

Critically acclaimed Rifco Theatre are delighted to give a debut opportunity to a fast-rising new British South Asian playwright. This show is the first Rifco Studio production, giving voice to new and mid-career British South Asian talent on UK stages. Continuing the company’s 25-year commitment to finding and championing British South Asian stories, this show tackles contemporary issues in a timely and refreshing manner.

Co-conceived and written by Viraj Juneja, (he will also play Jay). Viraj’s TV & stage credits include Amazon originals 'Get Duked', 'Little English' and 'East is East'and writing credits include 'Discover Your Southall' and 'FUDDU', (selected for the UKAFF 2020 film festival and screened at the BFI and Regent Street Cinema). Viraj has a longstanding relationship with Rifco, starring in feature film Little English, based on the Rifco play There’s Something About Simmy.

Performer Jas Binag (Pali) first appeared on Channel 4’s “Bollywood Star” and later performed in theatre plays including the Pulitzer Prize nominated “A Perfect Ganesh” written by Terrance McNally and directed by Samir Bhamra. Bollywood film credits include Kaam Ka Plot, Graveyard Shift and “Souten 2”. His last 2 projects have brought him back to London, where he has been filming for the Vikram Bhatt crime thriller ‘Badnaam” and “London Confidential.”

Director Ameet Chana helms his second production for Rifco, following 2019’s Mushy (Winner, Best New Production, British Asian Media Awards), continuing his mission to entice and engage younger audiences. He trained as a Director at The New York Film Academy, curated the British Asian Festival in 2016 and has worked on projects including Pyar Actually, Laila, and Back in the Daytimers. Acting credits include Adi Ferreira in Eastenders, Bend it Like Beckham, Run Fatboy Run and The Black Prince.

Story Co-Writer Pravesh Kumar MBE started Rifco Theatre Company in 2000 and has been at the forefront of bringing British South Asian audiences to the theatre, often for the first time. His recent musical Frankie Goes To Bollywood is based on his many years of working in Bollywood, and his debut feature film Little English premiered at the London Indian Film Festival at BFI Southbank to sell-out audiences.

Director Ameet says “I was a roadshow DJ myself for over 16 years, so it’s exciting to direct a show immersed in the world of desi wedding DJs. Rifco prides itself in championing new and mid-career artists; as a first-time writer/performer Viraj Juneja has created something unique in bringing together both his and my lived experience - while also being funny, poignant, and immersive. Having the support of Soho Theatre and being able to take this show to the Edinburgh Fringe, and now on tour, are great big steps toward seeing the British South Asian community represented on mainstream stages - Pali & Jay’s Ultimate Asian Wedding DJ Roadshow is a whole vibe and I cannot wait for our “wedding guests” to experience it” AMEET CHANA

Tour Dates

19th – 21st September – New Wolsey, IPSWICH

25th – 28th September – Kings Head Theatre, LONDON

1st – 2nd October – Warwick Arts Centre, WARWICK

16th – 19th October – Octagon Theatre, BOLTON

24th – 26th October – Wycombe Swan Theatre, HIGH WYCOMBE

29th October – 2nd November – Soho Theatre, LONDON

