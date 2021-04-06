Out Of Joint Renamed As Stockroom

As the theatre industry emerges from Lockdown and following a seismic year of reassessment and change, today, Out of Joint announces that it is changing its name to Stockroom.

This follows the launch last year of its writers room of the same name. This radical new initiative, which has brought together a diverse team of six theatre-makers, drawn from a wide range of backgrounds to collaborate in the creation of bold and ambitious productions with a broad appeal, will be at the heart of the company's work.

With the restart and expansion following the year of interruption, Stockroom is considered to be the perfect name to reflect this new approach and at the same time embrace the company's past achievements of writers, actors and freelance creatives of all types who have helped to build its reputation since it was founded in 1992.

An Arts Council of England National Portfolio Organisation, Out of Joint has commissioned and toured ground-breaking theatre to midscale stages around the country and the world. Under its new identity, Stockroom will continue to do so with its focus on employing the six artists of the writers room to work with the rest of the team with the shared objective of creating some of the best in new theatre writing for the future.

The company will no longer be using the old name with immediate effect, and over the coming months there will be rebranding with the name Stockroom. Alongside a new name the company, helped by the Cultural Recovery Fund, are moving into a new building, a creative hub, where they will work to build strong links with the local community and create space for writers and other artists.

Artistic Director Kate Wasserberg says -

'At this time of radical change for the company, it feels right to look to the future with a new identity. The name Stockroom represents everything we have built at the company over the last three years, celebrating our new model for creating work collectively with an on-staff writers room. Stockroom centres our values of social justice and courageous creativity, and it is in the spirit of these values that we choose to rename the company.'

Executive Producer Martin Derbyshire says -

'Stockroom is an identity that we've been building for three years. We learned a lot during that period and we are now ready for a creative leap into a new relationship with our writers and audiences. It is a crucial time for both the company and the industry and we feel that with Stockroom we can offer the sector something exciting and unique. The next twelve months will be a thrilling time for the company and the name change feels like a breath of fresh air.'