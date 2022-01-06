Original Theatre Company Announces Revised Streaming Dates for INTO THE NIGHT

On Saturday 19 December 1981, the Penlee lifeboat 'Solomon Browne', was launched in hurricane conditions to go to the aid of the coaster 'Union Star' that had engine failure and was being swept towards the southern coast of Cornwall. It was an attempted rescue which ranks not only with the greatest in the history of the RNLI, but with any human achievement. Marking 40 years since the event, INTO THE NIGHT is a unique theatrical performance being streamed online to UK and international audiences from 12 January 2022 at 7.30pm (GMT), with an extended run until 20 February 2022.

INTO THE NIGHT was due to be performed and streamed live on Saturday 18 December 2021. Sadly, despite all precautions being taken, members of the company tested positive for COVID-19. The production which was streamed on Saturday 18 December was filmed live at a dress rehearsal on Friday 17 December. Unfortunately also due to sickness, Original Theatre Company has had to push back the release date of the edited recording, which was originally due to go live on 6 January.

To book for INTO THE NIGHT, visit: https://originaltheatreonline.com/productions/33/into-the-night-on-demand.

INTO THE NIGHT has been adapted by playwright and screen writer Frazer Flintham from Penlee RNLI volunteer and author Michael Sagar-Fenton's book Penlee: The Loss of a Lifeboat. It is directed by Original Theatre Company's Alastair Whatley.

The cast is Hubert Burton, Tom Chambers, Cornish actor Robert Duncan, James Findlay, Madeleine Knight, Robert Mountford, Cornish actresses Susan Penhaligon and Hazel Simmons, and Tim Treloar.

The production is presented by Original Theatre Company (the team behind Birdsong Online and Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) in association with Martyn Hayes. It is designed by Michael Pavelka, with camera direction by North South Culture, sound by Dominic Bilkey and music by James Findlay.

Alastair Whatley said: "The story of the Penlee Lifeboat is one of the most humbling, awe inspiring stories of ordinary people being thrust into unimaginable conditions and risking everything to save others. We thank our audiences for their support and patience and can't wait to finally be able to share the hard work of our team in telling this important story that touches all who hear it."

Frazer Flintham previously said: "It can be easy to forget that crew members on lifeboats in the UK are all volunteers. Electricians, teachers, builders - all willing to drop everything to go out into all weathers, and rescue people they've likely never met. I was drawn to this story for its humbling and very human reminder of what bravery can really mean."

INTO THE NIGHT offers an unforgettable performance remembering the courage, dedication and heroism of the Penlee lifeboat crew.