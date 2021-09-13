Ore Oduba Confirms Future Dates As Brad Majors In THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Actor, presenter and winner of Strictly Come Dancing Ore Oduba (Curtains / Grease) who has been delighting audiences and receiving rave reviews as Brad Majors, will continue to don his fishnets as he extends his role in Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show. Ore will perform to audiences in London, Norwich, Bradford, Hull, Brighton, Blackpool, Guildford, Bromley, Oxford, Glasgow and Cardiff. Tickets are on sale now from RockyHorror.co.uk.

Ore Oduba said: "I'm SO excited to be extending my stay with our amazing Rocky family. Truth is, when you know how it feels to wear a corset and heels it's very hard to take them off!! (at least it is in my case!) It's been a wild ride so far, the audiences have been INCREDIBLE and I can't wait to time warp around even more corners of the country."

This musical extravaganza continues to play to packed houses as it tours the length and breadth of the UK with a stellar cast that is showing no signs of slowing down! Making a welcome return to London audiences The Rocky Horror Show will play the Peacock Theatre from 20 October 2021 - 30 October2021. London theatre is in full throttle and this extraordinary cast is ready to deliver a guaranteed party not to be missed this autumn.

Alongside Ore as Frank is West End star Stephen Webb (Jersey Boys / Legally Blonde), with actor Philip Franks (The Darling Buds of May) as The Narrator. They are joined by fan favourite Haley Flaherty (Mamma Mia / Chicago) as Janet.

Kristian Lavercombe (Jersey Boys / Jesus Christ Superstar) once again reprises his role as Riff Raff, following more than 1800 performances around the world, with Lauren Ingram (Beauty and the Beast / My Fair Lady) as Columbia. Ben Westhead (Oliver / The Sound of Music) as Rocky, with Joe Allen (Little Shop of Horrors / Charlie & The Chocolate Factory) as Eddie & Dr Scott.The cast as Phantoms are Reece Budin (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical / Man of La Mancha), Jordan Fox (Kinky Boots / Hairspray) and Rachel Grundy (Starlight Express / Peter Pan), Darcy Finden who is making her professional debut, Danny Knott (Saturday Night Fever / A Midsummer Nights' Dream) as Male Swing and Stefania du Toit (Starlight Express / Singing in the Rain), as Female Swing and Dance Captain.

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs, Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show has become the world's favourite Rock 'N' Roll musical, having been performed worldwide for over 45 years in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including "Sweet Transvestite", "Science Fiction/Double Feature", "Dammit Janet" and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, "The Time-Warp" - this is perfect show to help people forget the doom and gloom of recent months.

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank'n'Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It's an adventure they'll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation - meaning, of course, getting dressed-up in the most outrageous fancy dress.

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80. In 1975 it was transformed into a film called 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'. This film adaptation took over $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world more than 40 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history. Many stars including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, Jason Donovan and Meatloaf have appeared in The Rocky Horror Show over the past 45 years.

In 2015, as part of a sold-out season at London's Playhouse Theatre, a special star-studded Gala charity performance in aid of Amnesty International was broadcast to over 600 cinemas across the UK and Europe. The live screening - featuring a host of celebrities playing The Narrator including Stephen Fry, Mel Giedroyc, Emma Bunton, Ade Edmondson, Anthony Head and Richard O'Brien - smashed box office records and was the biggest grossing film in cinemas across the UK. The performance was subsequently screened on the Sky Arts channel.

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, The Rocky Horror Show is the boldest bash of them all. But be warned, this show has rude parts!

Tour Dates:

W/C 13/09/2021 Llandudno: Venue Cymru

W/C 20/09/2021 Sunderland: Empire Theatre

W/C 27/09/2021 Birmingham: New Alexandra Theatre

W/C 04/10/2021 Dublin: Bord Gais Energy Theatre *

W/C 18/10/2021 London: Peacock Theatre

W/C 25/10/2021 London: Peacock Theatre

W/C 01/11/2021 Norwich: Theatre Royal

W/C 15/11/2021 Bradford: Alhambra Theatre

W/C 22/11/2021 Hull: New Theatre

W/C 29/11/2021 Brighton: Theatre Royal

W/C 06/12/2021 Blackpool: Opera House

W/C 20/12/2021 Guildford: G Live

W/C 27/12/2021 Guildford: G Live

W/C 17/01/2022 Bromley: Churchill Theatre

W/C 24/01/2022 Oxford: New Theatre

W/C 31/01/2022 Glasgow: King's Theatre

W/C 07/02/2022 Cardiff: New Theatre

W/C 14/02/2022 Peterborough: New Theatre

W/C 21/02/2022 Edinburgh: Kings Theatre

W/C 28/02/2022 Inverness: Eden Court

W/C 07/03/2022 Swindon: Wyvern Theatre

W/C 14/03/2022 York: Grand Opera House

W/C 21/03/2022 Belfast: Grand Opera House

W/C 28/03/2022 Poole: Lighthouse

W/C 11/04/2022 Hastings: White Rock Theatre

W/C 25/04/2022 Aberdeen: His Majesty's Theatre

W/C 16/05/2022 Liverpool: Empire

W/C 23/05/2022 Richmond: Richmond Theatre

W/C 30/05 2022 Bristol: Hippodrome

W/C 06/06/2022 Southend: Cliffs Pavilion

W/C 13/06/2022 Stoke-On-Trent: Regent Theatre