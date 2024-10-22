Opera For Babies Comes to the London Coliseum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



English National Opera (ENO) and the London Coliseum will present Opera for Babies this November, for fourteen daytime performances of Orpheus’ Comfort and Amor’s Ease. Babyopera is a company that creates opera and music-theatre performances for children, filled with laughter, excitement and sensory experiences. A wonderful way for children and their guardians to connect and have a truly magical experience.

Co-produced by Babyopera and The Norwegian Opera & Ballet, these operas will be presented as an engaging introduction to the artform off-stage in the London Coliseum’s Front of House area, providing the perfect experience for families and suitable for children up to 6 years old.

Set in the Baroque period, Orpheus’ Comfort follows the story of Orpheus and his beloved Eurydice. It tells the tale of how song and music can bring back a loved one. The tale unfolds into a delightful game of musical peekaboo as Orpheus discovers Eurydice, and once again loses her.

Amor’s Ease will transport audiences to the Baroque period where this comic opera will show how song and music can make a powerful difference. The story is of two friends dancing and playing. One of them trips and falls. Their friend rushes over to help, blowing on the sore spot to ease the pain. As soon as the first friend is feeling better, the other one falls and hurts themselves too.

Director and Costume Designer, Christina Lindgren, leads the production, alongside choreography by Elizabeth Svarstad. Scenography by Tormod Lindgren. Opera singers, also performing Baroque dance, are Silje Aker Johnsen and Elisabeth Holmertz. The music for Orpheus’ Comfort is by Maja Solveig Kjelstrup Ratkje, with an original aria from Gluck’s Orpheus and Eurydice. Music from Amor’s Ease is by Eivind Buene, based on an original aria from Purcell’s King Arthur.

Tickets are £12.50 per adult and up to 2 children go free with each adult ticket. This production is recommended for children between the ages of 0 to 6 years old.

