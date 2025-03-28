Olivier Award-Winning SUNNY AFTERNOON Will Brighten Up Brighton This Christmas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The multi–Olivier Award-winning hit musical SUNNY AFTERNOON will return to Brighton this December as part of a highly anticipated 2025/2026 UK tour.

Following a sell-out run at Hampstead Theatre, SUNNY AFTERNOON opened to critical acclaim at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End where it ran for two years before embarking on a sensational sell-out tour of the UK and Ireland throughout 2016/17.

Set against the backdrop of Britain on the cusp of the rebellious '60s, SUNNY AFTERNOON is an exhilarating and moving celebration of the music, life, and the band that changed it all. The production was the recipient of four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music for Ray Davies.

Ray Davies said: “In these times of political uncertainties, it is a relief to know that SUNNY AFTERNOON is on the horizon to lift our spirits”.

SUNNY AFTERNOON will take centre stage as Theatre Royal Brighton's 2025 Christmas show — promising to lift the spirits of audiences throughout the winter season. Returning to the seaside city following a sell-out run in 2016, the production celebrates the raw energy, passion and timeless sound of one of Britain's most iconic bands, THE KINKS. Charting the euphoric highs and agonising lows, it tells their story through an incredible back catalogue of chart-toppers, including “You Really Got Me,” “Lola,” and “All Day and All of the Night.”

Sophie Denney, Theatre Royal Brighton's Theatre Director, said: “We are thrilled to welcome back this joy-filled musical for our Christmas show. What better way to kick off the festive season than with a celebration of one of Britain's most iconic eras?”

Producer Sonia Friedman said today, “From the moment Ray Davies, Joe Penhall, Ed Hall, and I began developing this musical, I knew it was something extremely special, and it proved to be so as we opened to rave reviews and won many awards. Now, I'm thrilled that we're bringing back our joyous, celebratory, Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical for a new UK tour. Ray Davies' music and lyrics capture the poetry and poignancy of everyday life with honesty and wit, and The Kinks' music, attitude and vibe shaped a generation. Their astonishing legacy continues to resonate, making SUNNY AFTERNOON as exhilarating and relevant today as ever. Whether you're discovering it for the first time or experiencing it all over again, I can't wait for audiences across the UK to see it — I've truly missed it.”

SUNNY AFTERNOON has music and lyrics by Ray Davies with a book by Joe Penhall and original story by Ray Davies. It is directed by Edward Hall and designed by Miriam Buether with choreography by Adam Cooper. Lighting design is by Rick Fisher with sound design by Matt McKenzie. Musical and vocal adaptations are by Ray Davies and Elliott Ware based on original Kinks' recordings.

SUNNY AFTERNOON will play Theatre Royal Brighton from Wed 17 Dec 2025 – Sat 3 Jan 2026. Tickets can be purchased via ATGtickets.com/Brighton.

Comments