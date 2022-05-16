From Tues 14 - Thurs 16 June, award-winning theatre company Oddsocks return to the Belgrade Theatre with Hamlet The Comedy - their unique, riotously funny take on one of Shakespeare's most beloved plays.

The eponymous royal student returns home for the summer holidays to find something rotten in the state of Denmark - and it's more than just the bag of dirty washing. Mum's married Uncle Claudius and Dad's dishing the dirt from his grave - it's enough to make a teenager mad. Things will never be the same again in the Hamlet household.

Suitable for ages 7 - 107, Hamlet The Comedy sees Shakespeare's famous tragedy performed as you've never seen before, with lots of laughs, music and memorable moments.

Creative Producer Elli Mackenzie said: "Hamlet is a story for today. It is about a young person whose world has suddenly shifted a hundred and eighty degrees by circumstances beyond their control. How many young people can relate to this, especially at the moment? Young Hamlet is struggling with responsibility, grief and growing up in a changing world and needs to make decisions about how to move forward. We work with an experienced and multi-skilled cast to bring out any comic potential from the situations their characters find themselves in. The most important thing is that the audience have a fun, entertaining and memorable experience."

Renowned for their uniquely entertaining, comic adaptations of classic literature, Oddsocks have previously played to sell-out houses at the Belgrade with The Comedy of Errors and Much Ado About Nothing.

Set up 33 years ago by Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie, Oddsocks Productions is a critically-acclaimed national touring theatre company that takes its work out to diverse communities across the UK. Its summer season celebrates the work of Shakespeare in family friendly environments and spaces.

Tickets for Hamlet The Comedy are on sale now. Tickets can be booked by phoning the Box Office on 024 7655 3055 (phone lines open 10:30am - 2pm, Mon - Sat), or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where tickets are even cheaper.