OVO Will Present the First UK Revival of MIDDLE by David Eldridge at The Maltings Theatre in October

OVO's autumn season at The Maltings Theatre St Albans leads with brand new productions of BEGINNING and MIDDLE by the critically acclaimed British dramatist and screenwriter, David Eldridge. Directed by OVO's award winning Artistic Director Adam Nichols, this will be the first new production of MIDDLE since the play made its debut at the National Theatre in May and, in a unique first, the plays are in rep, with the same pair of actors appearing in both two-handers.

Says Adam Nichols: "I'm honoured that David Eldridge has granted us the opportunity to give his wonderful plays their first outings following original runs at the National Theatre. With David's plays topping our autumn programme, we're continuing to offer affordable, high quality theatre in these ongoing difficult times with our £40 season ticket and pay-what-you-can-pricing."

Says David Eldridge: "I am delighted that OVO will give audiences at The Maltings Theatre and beyond their first opportunity to see my plays Beginning and Middle together in rep this autumn. I am sure Adam Nichols' revival of the first two plays in my trilogy will be illuminating, rewarding and entertaining".

Mat Betteridge, who plays Danny in BEGINNING and Gary in MIDDLE, made his National Theatre debut in 2014 in Sam Mendes' production of King Lear and is currently in the National's cast of All Of Us. His powerful performance as Polixenes in OVO's The Winter's Tale sealed his appeal with St Albans audiences.

Emma Wright, who plays Laura in BEGINNING and Maggie in MIDDLE, is a regular OVO collaborator with recent appearances as Mrs Darling in Peter Pan and the Marquise de Merteuil in Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Emma also plays Alice in OVO's critically acclaimed production of MOSQUITOES, Lucy Kirkwood's modern classic that made its debut at the National Theatre in 2017. OVO's production moves to the Dukes, Lancaster, in October as part of a UK tour.

· Two of OVO's regular collaborators will be also be in the director's chair...

· Anna Franklin - most recently Lady Bracknell in the Roman Theatre production of The Importance of Being Earnest - will direct Melissa Amer's new play WOMEN OF WHITECHAPEL, set at the time of Jack the Ripper.

· Matt Strachan - who directed Three Sisters at the Maltings and co-directed A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Roman Theatre - will direct Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR set in Rome in 1977.

OVO at The Maltings Theatre, St Albans:

October 4th-15th BEGINNING by David Eldridge

October 5th-15th MIDDLE by David Eldridge

October 17th MOSQUITOES by Lucy Kirkwood

October 31st - November 4th WOMEN OF WHITECHAPEL by Melissa Amer

November 15th - 26th JULIUS CAESAR by William Shakespeare