OUR LITTLE HOUR Unveils Cast For 2026 UK Tour

Show Racism the Red Card will present the 2026 revival of Our Little Hour, which will tour venues across the UK throughout February and March.

The production will launch at Greenwich Theatre beginning February 3, with Leon Newman returning as Walter Tull following his performance in the 2024 tour. The musical will continue to explore Tull’s life and legacy through a blend of original music and dramatic storytelling.

Newman will be joined by Neil Reidman, who recently appeared in the West End as Major Metcalf in The Mousetrap, reprising his role as Daniel Tull. Geebs Marie Williams will join the company as Tull’s mother, Alice, following her appearance in Haywire at the Barn Theatre. The production will revisit the narrative that audiences encountered during the premiere tour, focusing on Tull’s journey as the first Black footballer to play at the highest domestic level in the UK and the first man of his heritage to be commissioned as an officer in the British Army.

The musical, written by Dougie Blaxland with music by Chris Anthony, will continue its approach of pairing sixteen original songs with a script that dramatizes the challenges and breakthroughs in Tull’s life. Director Amanda Horlock describes the production as “a celebration of the life of an extraordinary man whose pioneering spirit continues to inspire the campaign for justice and equality.” Paul Kearns, Director of Operations at Show Racism the Red Card, said the story “will help to reinforce the work that we are doing to combat racism by engaging new audiences in a celebration of Walter Tull's pioneering contribution to British society.”

Newman reflected on the reception to the first tour, noting that he was “not surprised that the show had been so well received,” and added, “everywhere we went audiences were profoundly moved by this wonderful piece of musical theatre.”

The 2026 tour will begin with a week of performances at Greenwich Theatre from February 3 to 7 before traveling to venues across England through late March. Stops will include Colchester, Corby, Salford, Worcester, Exeter, Liverpool, Oundle, Southport, Boston, Birmingham, Alnwick, Newcastle, Bristol, Dorchester, Poole, Guildford, Hertford, and Leeds.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for all tour venues are available through participating theatres. Individual booking links are accessible via each venue’s website, including Greenwich Theatre, Mercury Theatre Colchester, The Core at Corby Cube, Salford Arts Theatre, The Swan Theatre Worcester, Barnfield Theatre Exeter, Hope Street Theatre Liverpool, The Stahl Theatre Oundle, The Atkinson Southport, Blackfriars Arts Centre Boston, MAC Birmingham, Alnwick Playhouse, Alphabetti Theatre Newcastle, The Redgrave Theatre Bristol, Dorchester Arts, Lighthouse Poole, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford, Beam Theatre Hertford, and The Courtyard Theatre Leeds.