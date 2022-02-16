OUR CARNAL HEARTS Will Tour the UK Beginning in March

Following an extremely successful run of their politically charged play Vessel in 2021, Arch 468 (Hope Prize; Herstory) announce a UK tour of Our Carnal Hearts. Written by award-winning theatre maker Rachel Mars, with original music by Louise Mothersole, this choral piece is a gleeful, thrilling and murky celebration of envy, competitive spirits and all the times we screw each other over.

Our Carnal Hearts is a brilliant, grubby, morally questionable celebration of our darkest impulses to compete and conquer. This new Hebridean co-production with An Tobar and Mull Theatre reimagines this contemporary classic through a Gaelic lens, rooting a primal ritual to all consuming envy in the aesthetic traditions of ancient Britain. Directed by the Artistic Director of An Tobar and Mull Theatre and Arch 468 Rebecca Atkinson-Lord, it's a show filled with women unashamed to show us their ugly bits. The show features a Celtic coven singing hymns to the powerful urge to win and dancing round the fires of jealousy that rage when we don't; four glorious singers join in a raucous cacophony of surround sound, calling on the gods for advantage and crowing over the bodies of the losers.

Audiences can expect a joyous confession of everyone we've ever wanted to be and everything we've ever wanted to own. Our Carnal Hearts is a place to whoop at our own fragility and delight against our better nature, a toast to our competitive spirits and a rumbling dance for the ugly gutter-tramping parts of our souls. It is a show that seeks to prove that envy makes us better.

Director Rebecca Atkinson-Lord comments, Rachel Mars is one of this generation's most innovative theatre writers. Her work captivates the audience with cleverness and delight before leaping out from behind a curtain to make us squeal in surprise. She has a knack for capturing the essence of our complicated modern existence and distilling it into stories that feel infused with ancient knowledge that will resonate for years to come. Having worked with Rachel for more than a decade, I'm honoured to be granted the opportunity to direct this first major revival of her work.

Tour Dates

Thursday 24th - Mull Theatre

Saturday 26th March Druimfin, Tobermory, Isle of Mull, Argyll, PA75 6QB

Previews, 7.30pm https://antobarandmulltheatre.co.uk/

Monday 28th March Dervaig Village Hall

7pm Kilmore, Dervaig, Isle of Mull, Argyll, PA75 6QN

https://antobarandmulltheatre.co.uk/

Tuesday 29th March Salen Church Hall

7pm Torosay, Craignure, Isle of Mull, Argyll, PA72 6JB

https://antobarandmulltheatre.co.uk/

Wednesday 30th March Bunessan Hall

7pm Bunessan, Isle of Mull, Argyll, PA67 6DG

https://antobarandmulltheatre.co.uk/

Friday 1st April Rockfield Centre

7.30pm Rockfield Brae, Oban, PA34 5DQ

https://www.therockfieldcentre.org.uk/whats-on

Saturday 2nd April Lochgoilhead Village Hall

7.30pm 8 Hall Road, Lochgoilhead, Cairndow, PA24 8AQ

https://d.facebook.com/argyllartscollective

Tuesday 5th April Beacon Arts Centre

7.30pm Custom House Quay, Greenock, PA15 1HJ

https://www.beaconartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/

Wednesday 6th April Catstrand

7.30pm High Street, New Galloway, Castle Douglas, DG7 3RN

https://gcat.scot/events/

Thursday 7th - Traverse Theatre

Saturday 9th April 10 Cambridge Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2ED

7.30pm https://www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on

Wednesday 13th April Mull Theatre

7.30pm Druimfin, Tobermory, Isle of Mull, Argyll, PA75 6QB

https://antobarandmulltheatre.co.uk/

Friday 15th April The Albany Theatre, Coventry

7.30pm Albany Road, Coventry, CV5 6JQ

https://www.albanytheatre.co.uk/

Wednesday 20th April Nonsuch Studios

7.30pm 92 Lower Parliament Street, Nottingham, NG1 1EH

https://wearenonsuch.com/whatson/

Saturday 23rd April York Theatre Royal

7.45pm St Leonard's Place, York, YO1 7HD

https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/whats-on/

Wednesday 27th April Moat Brae

7.30pm George Street, Dumfries, Scotland, DG1 1EA

https://www.moatbrae.org/moat-brae-events/

Thursday 28th April Byre Theatre

6.30pm Abbey Street, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 9LA

https://byretheatre.com/upcoming/

Friday 29th April Dunoon Burgh Hall

7.30pm 195 Argyll Street, Dunoon, PA23 7DD

https://www.dunoonburghhall.org.uk/whats-on/

Saturday 30th April Rosehill Theatre

7.30pm Moresby, Whitehaven, Cumbria, CA28 6SE

https://www.rosehilltheatre.co.uk/whats-on-all-events

Tuesday 3rd May Old Fire Station, Oxford

7.30pm 40 George Street, Oxford, OX1 2AQ

https://oldfirestation.org.uk/whats-on/

Wednesday 4th May South Street Arts Centre

8pm 21 South Street, Reading, RG1 4QU

https://whatsonreading.com/venues/south-street/whats-on

Thursday 5th May The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre

7.30pm 56 East Street, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1BS

https://thespring.co.uk/whats-on/

Friday 6th May Chapter Arts Centre

7.30pm Market Road, Cardiff, CF5 1QE

https://www.chapter.org/whats-on/

Saturday 7th May Oldham Library

7pm Greaves Street, Oldham, OL1 1AL

www.oldham.gov.uk