OUR CARNAL HEARTS Will Tour the UK Beginning in March
The tour runs Thursday 24th March – Saturday 7th May 2022.
Following an extremely successful run of their politically charged play Vessel in 2021, Arch 468 (Hope Prize; Herstory) announce a UK tour of Our Carnal Hearts. Written by award-winning theatre maker Rachel Mars, with original music by Louise Mothersole, this choral piece is a gleeful, thrilling and murky celebration of envy, competitive spirits and all the times we screw each other over.
Our Carnal Hearts is a brilliant, grubby, morally questionable celebration of our darkest impulses to compete and conquer. This new Hebridean co-production with An Tobar and Mull Theatre reimagines this contemporary classic through a Gaelic lens, rooting a primal ritual to all consuming envy in the aesthetic traditions of ancient Britain. Directed by the Artistic Director of An Tobar and Mull Theatre and Arch 468 Rebecca Atkinson-Lord, it's a show filled with women unashamed to show us their ugly bits. The show features a Celtic coven singing hymns to the powerful urge to win and dancing round the fires of jealousy that rage when we don't; four glorious singers join in a raucous cacophony of surround sound, calling on the gods for advantage and crowing over the bodies of the losers.
Audiences can expect a joyous confession of everyone we've ever wanted to be and everything we've ever wanted to own. Our Carnal Hearts is a place to whoop at our own fragility and delight against our better nature, a toast to our competitive spirits and a rumbling dance for the ugly gutter-tramping parts of our souls. It is a show that seeks to prove that envy makes us better.
Director Rebecca Atkinson-Lord comments, Rachel Mars is one of this generation's most innovative theatre writers. Her work captivates the audience with cleverness and delight before leaping out from behind a curtain to make us squeal in surprise. She has a knack for capturing the essence of our complicated modern existence and distilling it into stories that feel infused with ancient knowledge that will resonate for years to come. Having worked with Rachel for more than a decade, I'm honoured to be granted the opportunity to direct this first major revival of her work.
Tour Dates
Thursday 24th - Mull Theatre
Saturday 26th March Druimfin, Tobermory, Isle of Mull, Argyll, PA75 6QB
Previews, 7.30pm https://antobarandmulltheatre.co.uk/
Monday 28th March Dervaig Village Hall
7pm Kilmore, Dervaig, Isle of Mull, Argyll, PA75 6QN
https://antobarandmulltheatre.co.uk/
Tuesday 29th March Salen Church Hall
7pm Torosay, Craignure, Isle of Mull, Argyll, PA72 6JB
https://antobarandmulltheatre.co.uk/
Wednesday 30th March Bunessan Hall
7pm Bunessan, Isle of Mull, Argyll, PA67 6DG
https://antobarandmulltheatre.co.uk/
Friday 1st April Rockfield Centre
7.30pm Rockfield Brae, Oban, PA34 5DQ
https://www.therockfieldcentre.org.uk/whats-on
Saturday 2nd April Lochgoilhead Village Hall
7.30pm 8 Hall Road, Lochgoilhead, Cairndow, PA24 8AQ
https://d.facebook.com/argyllartscollective
Tuesday 5th April Beacon Arts Centre
7.30pm Custom House Quay, Greenock, PA15 1HJ
https://www.beaconartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/
Wednesday 6th April Catstrand
7.30pm High Street, New Galloway, Castle Douglas, DG7 3RN
Thursday 7th - Traverse Theatre
Saturday 9th April 10 Cambridge Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2ED
7.30pm https://www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on
Wednesday 13th April Mull Theatre
7.30pm Druimfin, Tobermory, Isle of Mull, Argyll, PA75 6QB
https://antobarandmulltheatre.co.uk/
Friday 15th April The Albany Theatre, Coventry
7.30pm Albany Road, Coventry, CV5 6JQ
https://www.albanytheatre.co.uk/
Wednesday 20th April Nonsuch Studios
7.30pm 92 Lower Parliament Street, Nottingham, NG1 1EH
https://wearenonsuch.com/whatson/
Saturday 23rd April York Theatre Royal
7.45pm St Leonard's Place, York, YO1 7HD
https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/whats-on/
Wednesday 27th April Moat Brae
7.30pm George Street, Dumfries, Scotland, DG1 1EA
https://www.moatbrae.org/moat-brae-events/
Thursday 28th April Byre Theatre
6.30pm Abbey Street, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 9LA
https://byretheatre.com/upcoming/
Friday 29th April Dunoon Burgh Hall
7.30pm 195 Argyll Street, Dunoon, PA23 7DD
https://www.dunoonburghhall.org.uk/whats-on/
Saturday 30th April Rosehill Theatre
7.30pm Moresby, Whitehaven, Cumbria, CA28 6SE
https://www.rosehilltheatre.co.uk/whats-on-all-events
Tuesday 3rd May Old Fire Station, Oxford
7.30pm 40 George Street, Oxford, OX1 2AQ
https://oldfirestation.org.uk/whats-on/
Wednesday 4th May South Street Arts Centre
8pm 21 South Street, Reading, RG1 4QU
https://whatsonreading.com/venues/south-street/whats-on
Thursday 5th May The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre
7.30pm 56 East Street, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1BS
https://thespring.co.uk/whats-on/
Friday 6th May Chapter Arts Centre
7.30pm Market Road, Cardiff, CF5 1QE
https://www.chapter.org/whats-on/
Saturday 7th May Oldham Library
7pm Greaves Street, Oldham, OL1 1AL
www.oldham.gov.uk