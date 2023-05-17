ORDINARY DAYS In Concert Comes to Phoenix Arts Club

Performances run 5-6 August.
Taylor Jay Productions in association with Phoenix Arts Club will present their first musical production of 'Ordinary Days' by Adam Gwon- A one-act show where four young New Yorkers intersect as they each search for fulfilment, happiness, love, and cabs.
Featuring hits such as 'Don't Wanna Be Here' and 'Gotta Get Out', this is not a production to be missed! Come along on the 5th/6th August for an experience that you won't forget!
The production will be directed by Taylor Jay and features musical direction from Ben Ward. Casting to be announced soon.
