OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends For Six Weeks at Southwark Playhouse

Following previously announced work-in-progress dates of Operation Mincemeat, SpitLip and Southwark Playhouse today announce a six-week extension of the show in The Large

Operation Mincemeat will now play a full run after its work-in-progress performances from 9 August until 18 September 2021 including a press night on 18 August 2021

The year is 1943 and we're losing the war. Luckily, we're about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse.



Following sold-out runs at the New Diorama Theatre in 2019 and Southwark Playhouse in 2020, Operation Mincemeat is back. Having spent lockdown rewriting the show, weeping and eating biscuits, SpitLip have announced they will be debuting this newer, bigger and (somehow) even better version in summer 2021 with 14 exclusive work-in-progress performances followed by a full run of the final show from 9 August to 18 September 2021.

Singin' in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, Noel Coward meets Noel Fielding, Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won us World War II. The question is, how did a well-dressed corpse wrong-foot Hitler?

Operation Mincemeat won The Stage Debut award for Best Composer/Lyricist, the Off-West End award for Best Company Ensemble, and was listed in the Observer's Top 10 shows of the year.

Commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry. Supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat Additional support from Avalon.

Learn more at www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk