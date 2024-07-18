ONE OF THE BOYS Comes to the Playground Theatre in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Written by the playwright Tim Edge, One of The Boys offers a sharp commentary on corporate sexism and the compromises many women feel compelled to make to compete equally with men in the workplace. The play will run at The Playground Theatre starting on 1 October 2024.

Eve is on the brink of a ground-breaking career move; she is about to become the first woman in her company to land the role of CEO. Yes, she has had to compromise, make personal sacrifices, but it was all worth it... right?

Enter Heidi, a mysterious young executive with an agenda. As Heidi gains a foothold within the company, her presence begins to threaten the established culture in which the company thrives, as well as the position that Eve has worked so hard for. Will Eve’s ambition triumph over her conscience, or is it time to smash it all to the ground and start again?

By highlighting and calling out workplace misogyny, One of The Boys raises awareness about the issues women face in professional settings. This can be an eye-opening experience for audiences who may not be fully aware of the extent of the problem.

Tim Edge (writer) says, “The play looks to serve as a catalyst for conversations about gender inequality, discrimination, and harassment. Watching characters battle and overcome workplace misogyny can also be empowering for audience members, especially those who have experienced similar situations. It can inspire them to stand up against injustice and find their voices in challenging circumstances. It may also lead to those who are complicit in a toxic culture to evaluate their behaviour and to change.”

With the potential to engage, educate, and inspire audiences by addressing a critical social issue through the lens of storytelling and artistic expression, One of The Boys provides an opportunity for reflection, dialogue, and advocacy for positive change.

Directed by Lydia McKinley, written by Tim Edge with design by Ellie Wintour, One of The Boys is at The Playground Theatre from 1 – 27 October 2024.

