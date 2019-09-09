ONE Comes to Battersea Arts Centre

Blending humour, brutality and clowning, Bert and Nasi attempt to overcome what divides them in a surreal show for surreal times, using their personal and professional relationship as a jumping off point to explore polarisation. Following three performances in the last week of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where Bert and Nasi also performed their Total Theatre Award winning new show THE END, ONE comes to BAC to complete the trilogy that began with Eurohouse and Palmyra. The pair will perform all three shows on the 19th October.

One begins amid the ruins of unresolved conflict. Nasi's on a ladder. He's not coming down any time soon. Bert asks the audience to help. Nasi says, "It's a No from me." Locked in a deadpan double-act and a divided world, Bert and Nasi are looking for a way to be together. But they get distracted by squabbles, insults, tap-dancing and one-upmanship. Both about the polarisation of contemporary politics and about a toxic relationship that needs fixing, One flips between humour and brutality.

Bert and Nasi said, "ONE is the most open show of the trilogy. For us it's ended up reflecting the position global politics has found itself in over the past two years. It's painful, surreal, and full of hope."

Bertrand Lesca and Nasi Voutsas (France/UK) are the creators of Eurohouse and Palmyra. They are produced by Farnham Maltings and Associate Artists of MAYK (Bristol). In 2017, Palmyra won the Total Theatre Award for Experimentation and Playing with Form the same year and was selected in both the Guardian and Whatsonstage's Top 10 Shows of 2017. Their work has been presented all over the world, from London to Madrid, Berlin to Sarajevo, Brazil, Canada and Australia.

Bertrand & Nasi are produced by Farnham Maltings. Farnham Maltings is a cultural organisation based in Surrey, England. They support, collaborate with and invest in artists to make new theatre and reach new audiences locally, nationally and internationally. Farnham Maltings is an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation. farnhammaltings.com

Running Time: 65 mins | Suitable for ages 14+





