ONCE UPON A FAIRYTALE Comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

A fairytale story that's magical from beginning to happily-ever-after plays at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this Easter. In Once Upon a Fairytale, at the SJT on Tuesday 7 April, Goldilocks is missing and we need your help to find her!

This enthralling 50-minute adventure through some of the world's most loved fairytales brings every page to life. Along the way, you'll meet familiar faces like Little Red Riding Hood, The Gingerbread Man and some rather grumpy bears!

An interactive production packed full of energy, big bold dance moves and a fair bit of silliness, Once Upon a Fairytale is from the award-winning York-based Story Craft Theatre – professional theatre makers Janet Cosgriff and Cassie Vallance. It's perfect for ages two to eight.

Story Craft Theatre began in 2018 when Janet and Cassie started hosting a preschool class at York Theatre Royal. Within a year this had grown to running storytelling classes, parties, shows and events across Yorkshire and further afield. Over the last five years they they have built up partnerships with numerous organisations including Castle Howard, Kiplin Hall, York Theatre Royal and York Museums Trust.

Once Upon a Fairytale can be seen at the SJT at 11am and 1.30pm on Tuesday 7 April. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.