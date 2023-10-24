ON THE WATERFRONT Returns For 2024; First Headliners Revealed!

Following this year’s sell out which attracted over 45,000 people, we’re excited to announce the return of On the Waterfront to Liverpool’s Pier Head, kick starting the summer for another series of stunning shows and live performances taking place from Thursday 20th – Sunday 23rd June 2024, and the first headliners have just been announced.

First up is the legendary multi-platinum selling Deacon Blue, headlining Sunday’s edition and forming part of their hugely successful UK tour ‘All The Old 45s – The Very Best of Deacon Blue’. Charting the bands multi-million selling history, from bringing ‘Dignity’ and ‘Chocolate Girl’ to life in the corner of a Glasgow basement, to stadium filling hits like ‘Real Gone Kid’ and ‘Wages Day’ via their swoon-inducing tribute to Bacharach and David ‘I’ll Never Fall In Love Again’ to the one that knocked Madonna off the top of the charts ‘When The World Knows Your Name’. There are few acts with such a renowned repertoire, combined with the legendary act returning to the city which has long held a special place in the bands collective heart is sure to make this a show not to be missed.

Commenting on their return, songwriter and vocalist Ricky Ross said “We’re excited to return to Liverpool for a very special show, a city that carries a special place in our heart and what better location to perform, see you all in June!

Next up to headline his biggest show to date on Saturday 22nd June is one of electronic music’s hottest breakthrough artists - Ben Hemsley. The DJ/Producer whose musical productions have turned the heads of some of the biggest names in the scene including Calvin Harris, Patrick Topping and Fatboy Slim with his debut single ‘Caress Me’ becoming an instant hit topping the Beatport charts, quickly followed by his biggest release to date ‘Through 2 You’. Outside of the studio he has established himself as one of the most exhilarating breakthrough DJs on the circuit, garnering a huge devoted fanbase, no more so than at Creamfields which this year saw him performing on the Arc stage to over 25,000 people and becoming one of the most talked about sets of the weekend.

The all-day festival forms part of a long weekend of entertainment for ‘On the Waterfront’, with Liverpool’s iconic Three Graces and River Mersey as its stunning backdrop. More acts to be announced!

Tickets are expected to sell out. Tickets go on general sale 9am (BST) Friday 27th October.