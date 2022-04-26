OH! SUBURBIA! Takes the Stage At Hope Theatre, June 17-25

OH! SUBURBIA! a one-man avant-garde theatrical revue from writer/composer/performer Bob Karper, directed by Gary Winters from acclaimed company Lone Twin to take the stage at The Hope Theatre, Islington, 17th - 25th June.

Multi-award winning performer/raconteur/musician Bob Karper's sheltered Midwest American suburb of Palos Heights transforms into a rollicking number-packed show full of surprising, funny, intriguing stories, songs and film.

Part tongue-in-cheek, part profound, and all true, with the voices of UK seniors heard discussing the lofty questions of life: 'Where are the suburbs of our consciousness?', 'The suburbs of ourselves?' and 'Is there any greater injustice than being blamed for something your sisters did?'

Bob plays accordion, ukulele, piano and trombone while at the same time narrating true tales from a childhood growing up on a dead-end street:

"Just as everyone in this audience has their own rich lives full of victories and tragedies, love, death and outdoor cooking, the same holds true for The Suburbs. Wherever you find people, you find all the copious variety that life unfolds..."

OH! SUBURBIA! is a new solo show from the winner of the Herald Angel, Empty Space/Live Theatre New Writing and Anti-Fest Best of the Best awards.

Learn more at www.thehopetheatre.com / 0333 666 3366.