OH SISTER MARY Comes to The Arches Lane Theatre, Battersea in March

Oh Sister Mary comes to The Arches Lane Theatre, Battersea from Tuesday March 17th till Saturday March 21st at 7pm. Following her show last year at Charring Cross Theatre and her summer season in New York and Provincetown, join Sister for a new fun filled show of singing, comedy, silliness, showtunes, some surprises and a few games and possibly a small dose of audience participation.

No prayers here, she's not that sort of nun.

Found on the steps of St Peters of the Sisters of the Third removed in Soho, she dreams that musical theatre star Elaine Paige is her mother? But is this a fantasy or a fact? Let her tell all, but will you confess your sins to the original showbiz nun?

In summer of 2024 she played an 8-week season at the Redroom in Provincetown (USA), with Sister Marys Playtime also performed at the Laurel Beechman Theatre, The Red Eye, Don't Tell Mama's (New York), The Ice Palace, (Fire Island, USA), two seasons at New Jersey Rep, (Long Branch USA). Two seasons at Frankenstein's (Edinburgh Festival 2017/18) and Celebrity Nun (Gilded Balloon).

Other shows include Janie Dee's Beautiful world cabarets at Charring Cross Theatre and Crazy Coqs. Sister Mary Pops in at New Space Theatre, (Cape Town), and New End Theatre (Hampstead), Celebrity Nun (Jermyn Street Theatre, London), Celebrity Nun (Gilded Balloon) When Will I be Famous (BBC), Elton John's Christmas Party. Regular appearances include The Poodle Club, Queer on A Pier (Hastings), Canterbury Pride, Stockport Pride and Soho Nights at The Phoenix.

She hosted the West End Wilma Awards at Café de Paris and The Pride Stage in Leicester Square.

Sister Mary made her acting debut playing Mother Superior in Nunsense at the Landor Theatre.

Sister Mary is the comedy musical tap - dancing singing nun, performed and created by actor/ director and playwright Tim McArthur.

Favourite acting roles include The Baker in Into The Woods at The Cockpit Theatre in 2018. For the past 5 years he has played the role of Demetrius (and many others in the hit sellout spoof musical comedy show Eurovision Your Decision at RVT, Kings Head Theatre and ATS and several seasons as Maurice in Bathhouse the Musical (Above The Stag Theatre).

His Writing credits include Small Town Boys (Union Theatre) A Word for Mother, (Upstairs at the Gatehouse), Deeper and Deeper (Union Theatre) TV – Dressing Room One was optioned by Free At Last TV. He is currently in development for a new musical with USA writers Ben Boecker and Billy Reece.

Tim performed his one-man show Mountains at 54 Below, (NYC) Other venues include Don't Tell Mama, Tada Theatre (NYC) Drews on Halstead, Pride Arts Centre (Chicago), St James Theatre, Jermyn Street, London Hippodrome, Purcell Room, Theatre Lounge in Kuala Lumpur. Tim Sings Sondheim's Divas (UK tour), Tim and Jerry (Phoenix Arts and the Bridge House Theatre). He has supported Helen Lederer, Julian Clary and Graham Norton.

Presenting credits include The Curtain Up Show (Resonance 104.4 FM); West End Wilma Awards (2014–2024); West End Eurovision Red Carpet (2013–2014); West End Christmas (St Pauls), BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC London, Gaydar Radio. Healthy Acting on Mensradio Station