OFFROADING Comes to the Old Red Lion Theatre

Threadbare Theatre Company will bring Offroading to the Old Red Lion Theatre next month. Performances run September 3rd- 14th at Old Red Lion Theatre as well as September 22-October 3rd at The Crown Inn and Pub.

About the Show

Join Steve in his local pub as he waits for Jane and brings her to life for you - his memories of her bursting onto the stage. From an awkward first encounter to burgeoning happiness to a cruel twist of fate that plunges their fledgling relationship into crisis. What happened between them? Can they learn to forgive or is their future lost forever? Will Jane show up? Inspired by real events, this human comedy drama explores the “rocky and hilarious ride” of living life “Offroad". Directed by Lucy Linger and featuring Owen Frost and Elise Verney.

About Threadbare Theatre Company

Threadbare Theatre company was established by Lucy Linger in 2003. The idea behind the company was to take theatre back to a more traditional style of storytelling with minimal set and costume and instead focus both funds and energy on fantastic professional actors. They specialize in up-close theatre that allows the audience to use their imaginations. Threadbare Theatre has had a string of successful productions, including Ben Jonson’s The Alchemist, Willy Russell's Shirley Valentine, and Pete’s View, written and directed by Lucy Linger. Threadbare's latest production, Off-roading, is also written by Lucy and the response from audiences so far has been overwhelming.

