Nuffield Southampton Theatres Has Announced Their Spring 2020 Season

Director of Nuffield Southampton Theatres, Samuel Hodges, today announces the company's Spring 2020 season.

Highlights of the season include new adaptations of three classic novels including a co-production of H.G. Well's The War of the Worlds created by Rhum and Clay and written with Isley Lynn, a co-production of Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights created by Inspector Sands and the critically-acclaimed co-production of Tron Theatre Company and Blood of the Young's Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) which arrives at NST City as part of its UK tour on 17 March and will be extending its run by a week, running until 4 April 2020. In addition, the company present Heist with its resident dance company, ZoieLogic Dance Theatre.

Director of Nuffield Southampton Theatres, Sam Hodges, said today "This is a season of radical new versions of much-loved texts with Blood of the Young's hilarious and moving Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of), Rhum & Clay's thrilling, shape-shifting The War of the Worlds and Inspector Sands' sensory Wuthering Heights. In each adaptation, these fiercely talented theatre-makers are telling the story from a new perspective, and by doing so, making them funnier, more relevant, and more gripping - exactly what theatre should be.

It's also a season about supporting some of the country's most exciting up-and-coming theatre companies. We're delighted to be working in partnership to introduce Blood of the Young, an excellent Scottish company, to England, and support Rhum & Clay, Inspector Sands and our resident dance company ZoieLogic all to grow their work to the mid-scale for the very first time."

In April 2020 NST Campus will be closing in order to undergo a major refurbishment as part of The University of Southampton's wider renovation of the Highfield Campus. The theatre will continue to present a full programme of produced and touring work at their city centre venue NST City.

SEASON AT A GLANCE

Heist

NST City

31 January - 1 February 2020

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of)

NST City

17 March - 4 April 2020

Guest night: Tuesday 17 March, 7pm

The War of the Worlds

NST City

15 - 25 April 2020

Press night: Friday 17 April, 7pm

Wuthering Heights

NST City

11 - 23 May 2020

Press night: Thursday 14 May, 7pm

For more information visit: https://www.nstheatres.co.uk/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You