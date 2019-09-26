Nuffield Southampton Theatres Announce The Full Cast Of CINDERELLA

Nuffield Southampton Theatres today announces the full company of CinderELLA The Musical. Michael Fentiman directs Valda Aviks (Ella), Emma Darlow (Melania) Tom Hier (Prince Charming and Policeman), Michael O'Connor (Harry), Jos Slovick (Daniel Deeni), Imelda Warren-Green (Ivanka) and Lydia White (Cinders). This new adaptation of the classic myth features two protagonists, the younger Cinders who feels old beyond her years and the older Ella who remembers when she danced as a girl at the Midnight Ballroom. The production opens at Nuffield Southampton Theatres - NST City on 29 November, with previews from 23 November, and runs until 5 January 2020.

Cinders feels old before her time and Ella feels like she's running out of time. Throw in the reopening of the Grand Ballroom, a not so charming Prince and two nasty step-nieces and you've got yourself a CinderELLA story: the musical remix.

Join Cinders and Ella this Christmas as they explore what it means to feel a little lost and find yourself again. CinderELLA is a magical fairytale extravaganza featuring step-nieces Ivanka and Melania, that even Love Island would reject, the hapless and hopelessly in love Daniel Deeni and the nice (but dim) Prince Tim. (Charming!).

This CinderELLA story combines Freaky Friday with a tale as old as time, to offer a hilarious musical Christmas treat for the whole family.

Director Michael Fentiman said today, "I am thrilled to be working with such a fantastic cast, both the hugely experienced Valda Aviks who brings decades of west end experience to the production and the incredibly talented Lydia White who recently graduated from Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. I'm excited to develop a musical with two female leads at very different stages in their careers, hopefully proving that fairy tales can be for anyone, whatever the age."

Box Office: 023 8067 1771 / www.nstheatres.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You