November Dates Announced For Lost Dog's JULIET & ROMEO

Earlier this year the spring tour was shelved due to COVID-19.

Earlier this year the spring tour of JULIET & ROMEO, LOST DOG's award-winning, witty, and slightly unnerving version of Shakespeare's teenage love story was shelved due to Covid-closures. The critically acclaimed two-hander, which had started its long and happy journey to theatres all over the UK in 2018, was a box office smash, garnering 4* and 5* reviews across the board, capacity audiences and for Solène Weinachter the National Dance Award for Outstanding Female Modern Performance in her role as Juliet. Then it went into hibernation...

Now it's back!

Solène Weinachter will reprise her award-winning role as Juliet and Kip Johnson, a leading light in the world of contemporary dance and dance theatre, will make his long-awaited debut in the role of Romeo, the role originated by Lost Dog's artistic director, and writer/director of the show, Ben Duke.

Juliet & Romeo presents a world in which Shakespeare's tragic teenagers survive, get married, have a child and are now in marriage guidance counselling...with the audience in listening mode. This is a witty, whimsical portrayal of a forty-something couple stuck with the massive legacy of their early fame who are now struggling with a fear of the future and a wonder at the reality of it all.

He thinks this, she thinks that; she remembers this, he remembers that - they fight, they love, they dance, and they confess their thoughts to us, the audience. It's a compelling watch performed by two people at the top of their game.

Dates

November 7th 2020 at Salisbury Playhouse

https://www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk/whats-on/main-house/

November 12th 2020 at Winchester Theatre Royal

https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/

