Nottingham Playhouse Reveals 2024 Panto

Ahead of tonight's opening of the magical Cinderella, Nottingham Playhouse has announced that next year's pantomime will reach new heights with a giant of a show - Jack and the Beanstalk.

Written by Nottingham Playhouse Artistic Director Adam Penford and starring the theatre's favourite dame, John Elkington, the show will run from 29 November 2024 to 18 January 2025. Priority booking is open now and general booking opens on Friday 8 December.

When Jack exchanges the family cow for mysterious beans, he begins an epic adventure when they grow into an enormous beanstalk. Join Jack as he bravely climbs to discover a land above the clouds, where a ferocious giant lurks in his castle. Will Jack outwit the giant and leave with his magic harp? And can he bag the golden egg-laying goose that will change his family's fortunes forever?

Packed with comedy chaos courtesy of Nottingham's favourite dame, John Elkington, join us for a show jam-packed with laughter, live music, and spectacular special effects. Expect top tunes, dazzling costumes, and plenty of audience participation in this super-sized extravaganza that will leave everyone feeling sky-high.

Adam Penford said, “Nottingham Playhouse has been making a pantomime for over three decades. It is the only professional panto in the city that is made brand new each year, specifically for the people of Nottingham, supporting local employment both on and off the stage. Jack and the Beanstalk contains all the classic panto ingredients - magic, drama and comedy. Not to mention, the greatest dame in the land, John Elkington, now in his 26th year.”

Jack and the Beanstalk is sponsored by Nottingham City Transport.