Nottingham Playhouse Reveals 2024 Panto

Performances run 29 November 2024 to 18 January 2025.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 1 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!
Review: CINDERELLA, Liverpool Everyman Theatre Photo 4 Review: CINDERELLA, Liverpool Everyman Theatre

Nottingham Playhouse Reveals 2024 Panto

Ahead of tonight's opening of the magical Cinderella, Nottingham Playhouse has announced that next year's pantomime will reach new heights with a giant of a show - Jack and the Beanstalk.

Written by Nottingham Playhouse Artistic Director Adam Penford and starring the theatre's favourite dame, John Elkington, the show will run from 29 November 2024 to 18 January 2025. Priority booking is open now and general booking opens on Friday 8 December.

 

When Jack exchanges the family cow for mysterious beans, he begins an epic adventure when they grow into an enormous beanstalk. Join Jack as he bravely climbs to discover a land above the clouds, where a ferocious giant lurks in his castle. Will Jack outwit the giant and leave with his magic harp? And can he bag the golden egg-laying goose that will change his family's fortunes forever? 

  

Packed with comedy chaos courtesy of Nottingham's favourite dame, John Elkington, join us for a show jam-packed with laughter, live music, and spectacular special effects. Expect top tunes, dazzling costumes, and plenty of audience participation in this super-sized extravaganza that will leave everyone feeling sky-high. 

 

Adam Penford said, “Nottingham Playhouse has been making a pantomime for over three decades. It is the only professional panto in the city that is made brand new each year, specifically for the people of Nottingham, supporting local employment both on and off the stage. Jack and the Beanstalk contains all the classic panto ingredients - magic, drama and comedy. Not to mention, the greatest dame in the land, John Elkington, now in his 26th year.”

Jack and the Beanstalk is sponsored by Nottingham City Transport.




Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Troye Sivan Announces European Tour Dates Photo
Troye Sivan Announces European Tour Dates

The 17-date run will kick off in Portugal on 29th May 2024 at Lisbon's Coliseu dos Recreios, continuing with shows and festivals in Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Scotland, Ireland before wrapping in the UK at the iconic OVO Arena Wembley and Birmingham's Utilita Arena.

2
Worldwide Search For Comedian Ray Bradshaws Doppelganger Launches Photo
Worldwide Search For Comedian Ray Bradshaw's Doppelganger Launches

Critically acclaimed comedian, Ray Bradshaw launched his worldwide search for his doppelganger at Westfield, White City in London. Ray took over a giant billboard to search for people who look like him after constantly being compared to other bald ginger men.

3
Tamasha Launches New Mental Health Training Project For Global Majority Artists Photo
Tamasha Launches New Mental Health Training Project For Global Majority Artists

Tamasha has been awarded a grant of £45,732 over 30 months through the Baring Foundation's Arts for Wellbeing for Global Majority Artists fund to develop its new Creative Wellbeing Lab.

4
Peter Duncan Launches Treasure Island - Make Your Own Movie and Panto Online Will Return F Photo
Peter Duncan Launches Treasure Island - Make Your Own Movie and Panto Online Will Return For 2023

Coinciding with the festive return of his popular online pantomime series, Peter Duncan (actor, writer, director, Blue Peter, Duncan Dares and the UK's former Chief Scout) is reaching out to the next generation of storytelling filmmakers with the launch of Treasure Island - Make Your Own Movie. 

More Hot Stories For You

Next On Stage

View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly
Richmond Theatre (5/18-5/18)
Ellen Kent: Carmen in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Carmen
Richmond Theatre (1/23-1/23)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/10-2/10)
Sing-a-Long-a Matilda in UK Regional Sing-a-Long-a Matilda
Richmond Theatre (2/11-2/11)
The Circle in UK Regional The Circle
Richmond Theatre (2/20-2/24)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
Tobacco Factory Bristol (2/23-2/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You