Nottingham Playhouse Announces PRIVATE PEACEFUL to Move to February 2022

'Theatre is still facing a difficult and troubled future. As a charity, we are relying on the kind support of the general public now more than ever before.'

Feb. 4, 2021  
Nottingham Playhouse Announces PRIVATE PEACEFUL to Move to February 2022

Nottingham Playhouse has announced that Private Peaceful will be moved to February 2022.

Stephanie Sirr, Chief Executive at Nottingham Playhouse, said: "Due to the ongoing pandemic and lockdown restrictions, Nottingham Playhouse is very sad to announce that performances of Private Peaceful have had to be deferred once again and will now take place 12 - 26 February 2022. We will be in touch with all ticket holders as soon as possible.

"Theatre is still facing a difficult and troubled future. As a charity, we are relying on the kind support of the general public now more than ever before. We hope to reopen the doors of our auditorium soon and cannot wait to welcome audiences back. However, in the meantime, people can donate to our curtain up appeal and buy tickets for future productions as a way to help keep us producing bold and thrilling theatre and supporting our community and local creatives."


