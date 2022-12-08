Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nottingham Playhouse Announces CINDERELLA Panto 2023

Performances run 1 December 2023 to 13 January 2024.

Dec. 08, 2022  

Following the triumphant opening of Dick Whittington last week, Nottingham Playhouse has announced that next year's pantomime will be Cinderella. Written by Notttingham Playhouse Artistic Director Adam Penford and starring the theatre's favourite dame, John Elkington, the show will run from 1 December 2023 to 13 January 2024.

So, polish your glass slippers and line up your pumpkins for you SHALL go to the Ball. Audiences will be booing the Ugly Sisters, swooning at Prince Charming, marvelling at the Fairy Godmother and enjoying an added touch of trademark glamour and glitz from Nottingham's most outrageous panto dame. With the usual lashings of live music, dazzling dance and comedy chaos galore, Cinderella will follow in the theatre's noble tradition of serving up the perfect festive treat for all the family.

Adam Penford says -

"We've had a tremendous response to Dick Whittington from our audience and supporters, who recognise the sheer energy and talent that has gone into creating our biggest panto yet, both onstage and off. Next year promises to deliver just as much, as we tell the story of Cinderella, the UK's favourite panto title. This rags to riches story has been captivating audiences for centuries, as they boo the Ugly Sisters, cheer on Cinderella, laugh at Buttons, swoon at Prince Charming and are transported by the magic of the Fairy Godmother as she says: "you will go to ball."

Nottingham Playhouse is dedicated to making bold and thrilling theatre in the heart of Nottingham and was named Regional Theatre of the Year in The Stage Awards 2019. In 2021, both Chief Executive Stephanie Sirr and Artistic Director Adam Penford featured in The Stage's 100 and Stephanie Sirr was awarded the MBE for Services to Theatre in 2022.

Following two years of closure and disruption due to Covid, in which the theatre faced the challenge by creating new work and moving to digital platforms, Nottingham Playhouse reopened its doors in summer 2021 with an acclaimed production of Pam Gems' Piaf, starring Jenna Russell in the title role, Mark Gatiss's adaptation of A Christmas Carol, which completely sold out and transferred to The Alexandra Palace Theatre for a six-week run. This year the theatre has continued its triumphant return with a critically praised stage adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's Private Peaceful, which subsequently toured to venues across the country, Caroline Bird's Red Ellen, the world premieres of Nathaniel Price's First Touch, Styles and Drewe's new musical Identical and packed houses for Adrian Scarborough's adaptation of Alan Bennett's The Clothes They Stood Up In. 2022 culminates with the legendary Playhouse Panto which this year is Dick Whittington.

Following The Beekeeper of Aleppo, spring 2023 sees Samson Hawkins's Village Idiot, a touring co-production between Nottingham Playhouse, Theatre Royal Stratford East and Ramps on the Moon, originally commissioned by Nottingham Playhouse.

Nottingham Playhouse believes that theatre should be accessible to everyone. Its Encore sessions created 2,240 engagements with over 50s in the past year and the Playhouse has continued to reach out to Nottingham's communities, including young people and those who are at risk of being isolated or marginalised. Its Amplify programme - which seeks to inspire and support theatre-makers from the East Midlands - offers one-to-one sessions, panel discussions, open call outs and podcasts.

Nottingham Playhouse Trust Ltd relies on ticket sales for 75% of its income and continues to fundraise through its Curtain Up appeal. It is a registered charity (no. 1109342). https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213680®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnottinghamplayhouse.co.uk%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




