Northern Ballet’s THE NUTCRACKER Returns to Leeds Grand Theatre This Christmas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Northern Ballet’s enchanting production of The Nutcracker will return to Leeds Grand Theatre this Christmas, offering audiences the chance to be transported into a magical winter wonderland. The festive favourite runs from December 18, 2025 through January 4, 2026.

The timeless ballet tells the story of Clara and her wooden Nutcracker doll, which is much more than it seems. As the clock strikes midnight, Clara is whisked away on an adventure filled with dancing snowflakes and colourful characters. Synonymous with Christmas, The Nutcracker has delighted audiences of all ages for more than 100 years.

Northern Ballet’s much-loved production, first staged in 2007, is choreographed by David Nixon CBE and set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, performed live. Lavish costumes and sets capture the splendour of 19th-century Regency England, bringing festive magic to the stage with every performance.

Tickets are on sale now at northernballet.com/the-nutcracker. The run will also include an audio-described performance to support audiences with visual impairments.