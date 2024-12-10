Northern Ballet Return To The Linbury Theatre With A Triple Bill Of Short Works

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Northern Ballet will return to the Linbury Theatre with a mixed programme featuring London premieres by Mthuthuzeli November and Kristen McNally.

Opening the programme is a new work from Olivier-award winning Mthuthuzeli November. Inspired by R.L. Peteni's South African novel Hill of Fools, and Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, Fools tells a tale of bitter rivalry between two villages. Known for his unique fusion of dance styles, November's third collaboration with Northern Ballet promises an emotionally stirring performance, complementing the exceptional talents of the company's dancers.

Kristen McNally, Choreographer and Principal Character Artist at The Royal Ballet, presents Victory Dance - a new ballet which sees McNally work with two Northern Ballet dancers and Joe Powell-Main, an exceptional disabled dancer who uses wheels and crutches. McNally and Powell-Main previously worked together on Sleepwalker for The Royal Ballet and will be expanding their exploration of fusing ballet and inclusive dance.

Joe Powell-Main said, “I am excited to be part of Three Short Ballets with Northern Ballet. Having worked with Kristen previously it is wonderful to have the chance to work with her again. I am looking forward to sharing this new work with audiences in London.”

In the last year, Northern Ballet has championed inclusive dance through projects like Every Little is a Change, a groundbreaking dance film featuring company dancers and participants from Ability, their program for adults with additional learning support needs. This commitment extends to the stage, when two dancers from Ability joined the cast of Romeo & Juliet at Leeds Grand Theatre this March. McNally's new commission promises to continue placing inclusive dance at the forefront, celebrating diversity and accessibility in the world of ballet.

The final piece in the lineup is Dutch classic Four Last Songs, choreographed by Rudi van Dantzig. Created in 1977 by the then Artistic Director of Dutch National Ballet, Four Last Songs is a breathtaking expression of love, loss, and the beauty of the human experience. Performed to Richard Strauss' composition by the same name, the ballet is danced by four couples with four segments beautifully mirroring the music.

