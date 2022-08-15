Northern Ballet Brings THE LITTLE MERMAID to Life This Autumn

Northern Ballet is bringing Hans Christian Andersen's classic fairy tale to life this autumn as it tours The Little Mermaid to theatres across the UK.

Telling the story of a young mermaid who is willing to give up everything she knows in the search for love, the ballet premièred to critical acclaim in 2017 and has become a favourite amongst audiences.

The Little Mermaid is choreographed and directed by the Company's former Artistic Director David Nixon CBE whose creations include hits like Cinderella, The Great Gatsby and Beauty & the Beast.

The ballet will immerse audiences in the mystical underwater world of Andersen's famous fable with designs by Kimie Nakano (sets), Tim Mitchell (lighting) and David Nixon CBE (costumes). The production also features an original score by composer Sally Beamish.

David Nixon CBE, Director, Choreographer and Costume Designer said:

'The Little Mermaid is an enchanting and relevant story. The fantastical underwater world of the mermaids evokes beautiful imagery that lends itself so well to ballet.

It has become one of our most beloved productions and I'm delighted Northern Ballet is bringing it back to the stage this autumn.'

In addition to The Little Mermaid, Northern Ballet will be touring Made in Leeds: Three Short Ballets, Ugly Duckling, and The Nutcracker to theatres across the UK this autumn. To find out more and book visit www.northernballet.com.