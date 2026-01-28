No Art Will Host First-Ever Manchester Open Air Show

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After years of anticipation, the full No Art experience is finally debuting in the UK this spring with the launch of No Art Manchester Open Air on Saturday 30 May, from 3pm–11pm. Curated by tastemaking Amsterdam duo ANOTR, this event marks the debut of the globally respected No Art concept in Greater Manchester and promises to be their largest UK open-air show yet. With the full location and lineup revealed in the coming weeks, presale tickets go live Tuesday 3 February at 6pm, followed by general sale on Wednesday 4 February at 6pm. Sign up for presale access at; noartmcr.com

Dutch duo ANOTR are one of electronic music's most influential acts. With global hits including 'Relax My Eyes' surpassing 200 million streams, and 'How You Feel', they have cemented their international impact exploring new musical territories, blending house with disco, soul, funk, and jazz influences.

Their No Art brand has earned a reputation for delivering carefully curated music and immersive art experiences at unexpected venues and locations across Barcelona, Miami, Uruguay, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Amsterdam. Rather than relying on obvious headliners, their events champion artists with distinctive sounds and deliberate performances. Each show is designed to surprise and confound, combining forward-thinking house music with multi-disciplinary art experiences that are both intimate and boundary-pushing.

Speaking on the announcement, No Art shares, “It's been a while, Manchester. Good to be back. Built on sound, ideas, and attitude. No Art Festival feels right at home. Keep your eyes peeled for the venue announcement coming soon but it's in an open air space in Greater Manchester!!!”

The Manchester edition will continue this ethos. While the full location and lineup will be revealed in the coming weeks, attendees can expect the same adventurous programming and high-quality production that has made other No Art events some of the most talked-about in the scene.