Nish Kumar to Tickle FUNNY BONES at Bristol Hippodrome

Comedian Nish Kumar is heading to Bristol for a comedy show to help raise funds for a Bristol charity.

Funny Bones at Bristol Hippodrome on 16 June is raising money for Above & Beyond, the official charity for Bristol city centre hospitals.

Joining Nish on the line up are Laura Lexx, Kiri Prichard-McLean, Jake Lambert and many other comedy stars. The evening will be hosted by Bristol comedian Mark Olver.

Nish Kumar said: "It's going to be an amazing night and I'm really looking forward to coming back to Bristol.

"The NHS is such a valuable service so it's great to be supporting Above & Beyond and all the fantastic work they do for Bristol's hospitals."

Edd Smith, corporate partnerships and community fundraising manager for Above & Beyond, said: "Thanks to Nish and all the comedians who've signed up this promises to be an incredible evening of entertainment.

"Events like this mean we can continue to go above and beyond for Bristol's hospitals and ensure we make a real difference to patients, their families and the staff who treat them."

Funny Bones is at Bristol Hippodrome on 16 June. Tickets are available from the Hippodrome website www.atgtickets.com/Bristol.

For more information on Above & Beyond, visit the website: www.aboveandbeyond.org.uk.





