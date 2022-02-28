Nina Rajarani's New Dance Work SEVEN Comes to The Place Theatre in April

Sevens is a new three-part performance created in 2021 by award-winning dancer and choreographer Nina Rajarani MBE and coming to The Place Theatre on 2 April.



The initial inspiration was the seven steps of Saptapadi, the most important rite of a Hindu marriage ceremony where, with each step, the couple take a vow that is beautiful, simple and timeless. Rajarani created Seven Steps with her vocalist husband Yadav Yadavan and they now perform it together as the central part of this new work.

Increasingly fascinated by the number 7, Rajarani went on to create two further pieces - Seven Snags and Seven Sins - for her company of classical dancers, using the contrasting dance forms of Bharatanatyam and Kathak. Rajarani worked with dramaturgs Lou Cope (on the initial creation) and Miranda Laurence.

The evening opens with Seven Snags, a flirtatious courtship between the company's dancers and musicians, the choreographic equivalent of an obstacle course full of fast-paced footwork and spins, hectic dynamics and challenging cross-rhythms. The final part Seven Sins is reflective, contemplative and soulful, questioning and challenging age-old ideas of right and wrong.

The original score for Sevens was composed by Yadav Yadavan and Shammi Pithia and is performed live by Yadavan on vocals, Pithia on keyboards and Vijay Venkat on flute and viola.

The dancers are Abirami Eswar, Mithun Gill, Suhani Dhanki Modi, Sankari Mridha and Nina Rajarani.