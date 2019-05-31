Nicole Faraday Joins All-Star Line-Up in Worthing's CINDERELLA

Worthing Theatres have announced that the award-winning star of stage, film and TV, Nicole Faraday will join the cast of their hotly anticipated Christmas pantomime, Cinderella, at the Pavilion Theatre in the role of the Wicked Stepmother.



Best known for her iconic portrayal as the glamorous murderess Snowball Merriman in ITV's smash-hit series Bad Girls, Nicole has graced UK screens in some of the most successful shows on TV including ITV's Emmerdale as man-eater Veronica and BBC's Casualty as Dr Heather Lincoln.



She has performed throughout the UK in stage productions including Relatively Speaking, Jekyll and Hyde and A Streetcar Named Desire and showcased her impressive vocal talents as Eva Cassidy in Over the Rainbow and Shell in Bad Girls the Musical, a role for which she was a What's On Stage nominee and winner of Best Supporting Performance at the TMA awards. Nicole also won the UK PantoFan award for Best Female in Panto 2017/18 for her role as Hagwitch in Beauty and the Beast for Paul Holman Associates, the award-winning production team behind Worthing panto.



Nicole can soon be seen in upcoming British feature film Ask The Cheat and will be appearing in Godspell the Musical alongside former Worthing Panto star, The One and Only Chesney Hawkes, who played to great acclaim as Prince Charming in 2017's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.



Pantomime producer Paul Holman said: "I am delighted to add Nicole to our glittering line-up of stars. With a wealth of pantomime experience and powerhouse vocals, our glamorous villainess will have Worthing audiences booing for all they're worth."



Nicole joins an all-star line-up with Strictly Come Dancing's Ian Waite as Dandini, Children's TV presenter Naomi Wilkinson as Cinderella, Boyband A1's Mark Read as Prince Charming and returning comedian Mark Jones as Buttons in a production which promises to be more spectacular than ever before with lavish scenery and costumes, breath-taking special effects and laugh-out-loud comedy capers.



Cinderella runs at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing from Friday 29th November 2019 to Sunday 5th January 2020. Tickets start from £12, with an Early Bird offer of £1 off all tickets available until 19th July.



Golden Week runs from Saturday 30th November to Friday 6th December with all tickets priced between £12 to £18. All evening performances during Golden Week will be followed by a cast meet and greet with photo opportunities plus a free programme for all ticket holders. Tickets are on sale now via www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or at the Box Office on 01903 206 206.





